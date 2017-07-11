 Dresden Green Vault jewelry heist: Trial to begin next month | News | DW | 29.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Dresden Green Vault jewelry heist: Trial to begin next month

Six men are accused of stealing 18th-century jewels from the Green Vault museum in 2019. The stolen items were insured for well in excess of 100 million euros.

Police outside the Green Vault Museum in Dresden

The heist has been described as the biggest in modern German history

Six men will go on trial in eastern Germany next month over their alleged role in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a museum, with the court setting an opening trial date of January 28 on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that the men are responsible for the break-in at Dresden's Green Vault Museum on November 25, 2019. The suspects have been accused of stealing 21 pieces of jewelry encrusted with more than 4,300 diamonds. The jewelry had a total insured value of at least €113.8 million ($129 million) and the incident was labeled as the biggest heist in modern German history.

Investigators are still searching for the missing artifacts, despite the heist taking place over two years ago. The Dresden White Diamond and the Polish Order of the White Eagle were among the stolen items.

Watch video 03:45

German jewelry heist suspect arrested — Thomas Sparrow reports

Suspects all in their 20s

Security camera footage released by Dresden police after the 2019 heist shows two suspects entering the room, waving their flashlights as they step across the black-and-white-tiled floor. They then shatter a glass display case with an ax before taking three sets of jewelry. The theft was a swift operation. By the time police arrived on the scene, five minutes after the alarm had been triggered by security personnel, the thieves had fled. 

The suspects, who are all German nationals aged between 22 and 28, have also been accused of creating a fire ahead of the theft in order to cut the power supply for street lights outside the museum. In addition, the six men also burnt out a nearby car, before fleeing roughly 200 kilometers (around 125 miles) north to Berlin.

The Dresden state court said that the process would get underway on January 28, with the currently scheduled trial dates set to continue through to the end of March.

  • Images of stolen items, including a breast star, sword, diamond-covered ribbon and other jewels

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    A treasure chest robbed

    The unique jewel sets were the special attraction of the Green Vault. Among the stolen pieces are the diamond jewelry of former Saxon queens, a military star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle, and a diamond-encrusted sword. They were kept in display cases that the thieves broke into in November 2019.

  • Breast star of the Order of the White Eagle made of diamonds, rubies, gold and silver

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    Star of the Order of the White Eagle

    The ornate breast star was made in 1746-49 by goldsmith Jean Jacques Pallard using diamonds, rubies, gold and silver. Receiving the star was a rare honor: By the time Saxon Elector and King of Poland Augustus II the Strong died in 1733, he had appointed only 40 Knights to the Order of the White Eagle.

  • A circular hair decoration in the shape of a circle covered in diamonds and made of silver

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    A fancy hair decoration

    An aigrette is a type of hair ornament. This piece, a stolen item from the collection in Dresden, was designed in the shape of a sun. It was made at some point between 1782 and 1807 and belongs to the collection of brilliant jewelry owned by the former queens of Saxony. It consists of 127 diamonds and is constructed of silver.

  • A sword with a jewel-covered hilt

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    Not your average sword

    This over-the-top sword hilt was designed by several jewelers in the 18th century. It consists of nine larger diamonds and 770 smaller ones, as well as a number of silver, gold, steel and velvet elements. What happened to it after the theft is anyone's guess.

  • A woman stands in front of a display case in the Jewel Room of the historic Green Vault, which is decorated opulently

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    A sign of wealth in the Baroque period

    Saxony's ruler Augustus II the Strong (1670-1733) wanted to create artistic gesamtkunstwerk, mixed artistic forms, in Dresden during his reign. Between 1723 and 1730, he had a Baroque building erected to express his vision of wealth and power. This palace, now the Green Vault museum, reflects this opulent vision and to this day remains full of significant works of art and valuable jewels.

  • The ornate White Silver Room of the Green Vault, with black and white checkered flooring and ornate mirrors and artwork hanging on the walls (Foto: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB)

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    Time traveling in the White Silver Room

    The White Silver Room is one of eight chambers that comprise the Green Vault. Visiting the collection is like traveling back in time to the Baroque era, as one browses the 3,000 objects in the collection. The Green Vault opened to the public as early as 1724. Visitors were only allowed to enter in small groups and, according to the king's wish, "with clean clothing."

  • The ornate emblem of the Elector of Saxony on the golden ceiling of a hall in the Green Vault

    The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault

    August the Strong: Patron of the arts and lover of excess

    Augustus II the Strong had his Dresden residence expanded according to the French model. He held court in the style of Louis XIV, depleting Saxony's finances in the process. The coat of arms of the elector of Saxony can still be found in the ornate building.

    Author: Sabine Oelze


jsi/msh (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Art theft: 'There is always a risk for museums'

Stolen art is not alien to Düsseldorf professor Ulli Seegers, who used to run the German branch of the Art Loss Register. How does she assess the chances of recovering the stolen jewels from Dresden's Green Vault?  

Thieves strike Berlin's Stasi Museum

The burglars made off with artifacts, medals and jewelry from the museum dedicated to East Germany's infamous secret police. The heist came just days after a similar incident at Dresden's Green Vault.  

Dresden police release details of brazen €1 billion heist

The authorities said they believe at least seven people must have participated in the theft at the Green Vault museum. Two of the perpetrators must have been small in order to break into the Jewel Room, they said.  

Advertisement