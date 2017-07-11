Dresden Green Vault jewel heist: Prosecutors charge 6 men

German prosecutors said Thursday they charged six men over the 2019 Dresden museum heist.

Armed men had broken into the Green Vault museum and snatched 21 pieces of jewelry encrusted with more than 4,300 diamonds.

Prosecutors said the insured value of the pieces reached €113.8 million ($135 million) — in what has been labeled as the biggest heist in modern German history.



The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault A treasure chest robbed The unique jewel sets were the special attraction of the Green Vault. Among the stolen pieces are the diamond jewelry of former Saxon queens, a military star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle, and a diamond-encrusted sword. They were kept in display cases that the thieves broke into in November 2019.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault Star of the Order of the White Eagle The ornate breast star was made in 1746-49 by goldsmith Jean Jacques Pallard using diamonds, rubies, gold and silver. Receiving the star was a rare honor: By the time Saxon Elector and King of Poland Augustus II the Strong died in 1733, he had appointed only 40 Knights to the Order of the White Eagle.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault A fancy hair decoration An aigrette is a type of hair ornament. This piece, a stolen item from the collection in Dresden, was designed in the shape of a sun. It was made at some point between 1782 and 1807 and belongs to the collection of brilliant jewelry owned by the former queens of Saxony. It consists of 127 diamonds and is constructed of silver.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault Not your average sword This over-the-top sword hilt was designed by several jewelers in the 18th century. It consists of nine larger diamonds and 770 smaller ones, as well as a number of silver, gold, steel and velvet elements. What happened to it after the theft is anyone's guess.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault A sign of wealth in the Baroque period Saxony's ruler Augustus II the Strong (1670-1733) wanted to create artistic gesamtkunstwerk, mixed artistic forms, in Dresden during his reign. Between 1723 and 1730, he had a Baroque building erected to express his vision of wealth and power. This palace, now the Green Vault museum, reflects this opulent vision and to this day remains full of significant works of art and valuable jewels.

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault Time traveling in the White Silver Room The White Silver Room is one of eight chambers that comprise the Green Vault. Visiting the collection is like traveling back in time to the Baroque era, as one browses the 3,000 objects in the collection. The Green Vault opened to the public as early as 1724. Visitors were only allowed to enter in small groups and, according to the king's wish, "with clean clothing."

The priceless treasures stolen jewels from Germany's Green Vault August the Strong: Patron of the arts and lover of excess Augustus II the Strong had his Dresden residence expanded according to the French model. He held court in the style of Louis XIV, depleting Saxony's finances in the process. The coat of arms of the elector of Saxony can still be found in the ornate building. Author: Sabine Oelze



What we know about the suspects

Prosecutors accuse the six German nationals, aged between 22 and 27 years old, of aggravated gang robbery and aggravated arson.

Two of the suspects had already been convicted for stealing a 100-kilogram (220-pound) gold coin from Berlin's Bode Museum in 2017 — another robbery that shook up Germany.

Prosecutors did not name the suspects. But police had said, during their manhunt, that the suspects were members of the so-called "Remmo clan," a family of Arab origin notorious for ties to organized crime.

The break-in

The suspects were allegedly armed with a loaded revolver and an automatic loading gun with a silencer when they broke into one the world's oldest museums in the early hours of November 25, 2019.

According to prosecutors, the suspects laid a fire before the break-in to cut the power supply for street lights outside the museum and set fire to a car in a nearby garage.

Priceless 18th-century jewelry and other valuables from the collection of the Saxon ruler August the Strong were taken that night, said Dresden's Royal Palace, which runs the museum.

Investigators are still searching for the stolen artifacts, prosecutors said.

