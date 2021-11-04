Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a huge country located in Central Africa. DRC is endowed with vast natural resources including minerals such as gold, cobalt, diamonds and zinc. The scramble to control DRC's mineral wealth plunged the nation into civil wars which claimed nearly 6 million people. Despite the presence of a huge UN peacekeeping force, armed militia groups particularly in eastern DRC remain active.
French President Emmanuel Macron recognizes France’ responsibility in 1994 Rwandan genocide +++ DRC Volcanic Eruption: Tens of thousands of people are evacuating the city of Goma +++ Ghana's President, Akufo Addo visits Nigeria +++ Wife battering and killings on the rise in Liberia
Ethiopia denounces visa restrictions imposed by the United States over the war in Tigray +++ Earth tremors rock the city of Goma in DRC as residents return after earlier fleeing a volcanic eruption +++ Midwives in Kenya feel neglected and forgotten +++ Nigeria faces an exodus of medical professionals
An exclusive interview with Stella Nyanzi, a fierce critic of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni+++ Who will succeed ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda? +++ DR.Congo government under pressure to re-open an investigation to murder of human rights activist Floribert Chebeya and his driver over 10 years ago
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is likely new WTO chief +++ Somalia fails to meet deadline for its long-awaited presidential election +++ DR Congo's Tshesikedi takes over AU chair from South Africa's Ramaphosa +++ Zambia holds talks with IMF to secure loan +++South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccines
Kinshasa's parliament is expected to pass a vote of no confidence against DR Congo's prime minister. It's President Tshisekedi's latest attempt to rid himself of an onerous coalition. But his problems are far from over.