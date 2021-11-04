The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a country located in Central Africa.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a huge country located in Central Africa. DRC is endowed with vast natural resources including minerals such as gold, cobalt, diamonds and zinc. The scramble to control DRC's mineral wealth plunged the nation into civil wars which claimed nearly 6 million people. Despite the presence of a huge UN peacekeeping force, armed militia groups particularly in eastern DRC remain active.