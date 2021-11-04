Visit the new DW website

DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a country located in Central Africa.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a huge country located in Central Africa. DRC is endowed with vast natural resources including minerals such as gold, cobalt, diamonds and zinc. The scramble to control DRC's mineral wealth plunged the nation into civil wars which claimed nearly 6 million people. Despite the presence of a huge UN peacekeeping force, armed militia groups particularly in eastern DRC remain active.

East African Presidents, from left to right, Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda pose for a group photograph in Munyonyo, near Kampala, in Uganda, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013. The leaders gathered at a meeting of the East African Community (EAC) to discuss a possible future regional monetary union, amongst other regional economic and security issues. (AP Photo) / eingestellt von ml

AfricaLink on Air - 04 November 2021 04.11.2021

Uganda's president Museveni calls for East African leaders' summit to discuss Ethiopia conflict++Fighting kills 11 in Congo's eastern city of Bukavu+++Malawian youths demand for greater say on climate issues
FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WHO to deploy experts to prevent sexual abuse after DRC scandal 16.10.2021

The World Health Organization has been under pressure after nearly two dozen of its employees were accused of sexual abuse in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo addresses a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 27, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

AfricaLink on Air — 15 September 2021 15.09.2021

DRC: Opposition groups call for electoral reforms++NIGERIA: Islamic State’s Nigerian branch leader, Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, reportedly killed++Human rights activist Daniel Bekele wins 2021 German-Africa prize
In this image taken from video, Gambia's new president Adama Barrow talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Dakar, Senegal, Saturday Jan. 21, 2017, just hours after Yahya Jammeh agreed to step down from office. Barrow said Saturday that he will launch a truth and reconciliation commission to investigate the alleged human rights abuses of Yahya Jammeh's 22-year regime. (AP Photo) |

AfricaLink on Air - 22 June 2021 22.06.2021

Ethiopian Election: Vote counting underway +++ Why The Gambia's National Football Team snubbed President Adama Barrow +++ Cameroon: COVID embezzlement scandal +++ DR Congo joins the East African Community
Rwandan President Paul Kagame (R) receives French President Emmanuel Macron at the Presidential Palace in Kigali on May 27, 2021. - French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Rwanda on May 27, 2021, for a highly symbolic visit aimed at moving on from three decades of diplomatic tensions over France's role in the 1994 genocide in the country. Macron is the first French leader since 2010 to visit the East African nation, which has long accused France of complicity in the killing of some 800,000 mostly Tutsi Rwandans. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

AfricaLink on Air - 27 May 2021 27.05.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron recognizes France’ responsibility in 1994 Rwandan genocide +++ DRC Volcanic Eruption: Tens of thousands of people are evacuating the city of Goma +++ Ghana's President, Akufo Addo visits Nigeria +++ Wife battering and killings on the rise in Liberia
MEKELLE, ETHIOPIA - MARCH 07: Units of Ethiopian army patrol the streets of Mekelle city of the Tigray region, in northern Ethiopia on March 07, 2021 after the city was captured with an operation towards Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Minasse Wondimu Hailu / Anadolu Agency

AfricaLink on Air - 24 May 2021 24.05.2021

Ethiopia denounces visa restrictions imposed by the United States over the war in Tigray +++ Earth tremors rock the city of Goma in DRC as residents return after earlier fleeing a volcanic eruption +++ Midwives in Kenya feel neglected and forgotten +++ Nigeria faces an exodus of medical professionals
12.04.2021+++ A member of the moon sighting committee looks through a telescope to view the moon ahead of Ramadan to mark the beginning of the holy fasting month, near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

AfricaLink on Air - 13 April 2021 13.04.2021

The beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan +++ DR Congo announces formation of new government +++The secrecy behind Uganda's oil export +++ Kenya Female Warship Captain
Bosco Ntaganda, a Congo militia leader, left, enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the closing statements of his trial in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday Aug. 28, 2018. Ntaganda is facing charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the eastern Ituri region of Congo from 2002-2003. (Bas Czerwinski/Pool via AP) |

ICC rejects appeal by Congo warlord Bosco Ntaganda 30.03.2021

Dubbed the "Terminator," the former militia leader had appealed the ICC's 30-year prison sentence. The appeals chamber upheld both the verdict and the sentence.
-FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 file image the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. Sudanese militia leader Ali Kushayb, who is charged with 50 crimes against humanity and war crimes related to the conflict in Darfur, has been arrested more than 13 years after a warrant was issued for him, authorities said Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Kushayb surrended to authorities in a remote corner of northern Central African Republic, near the country's border with Sudan, International Criminal Court spokesman Fadi El Abdallah said. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) |

AfricaLink on Air - 09 March 2021 09.03.2021

ICC rules on a record compensation for victims of a Congolese war criminal+++Political turbulence and Al-Shabab violence in Somalia+++The story of a migrant who started from the bottom but is now a millionaire.
Moroccan soldiers of the MONUSCO (United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo) patrol the road in the Kibumba area in the Virunga National Park, 25km from Goma, on February 22, 2021, where Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo was killed earlier when a UN convoy came under attack. - Luca Attanasio died of his wounds after a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy came under fire near Goma while he was on a field trip to the region. (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP) (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion: Another cold case in the Democratic Republic of Congo? 24.02.2021

The DRC is no stranger to violence and death. But when a foreign diplomat is killed, one expects swift answers. History tells us not to hold our breath when it comes to the DRC and the UN, writes Mimi Mefo Takambou.
***Pressematerial von Pen**** PEN Inhaftierte Schriftsteller - Stella Nyanzi

Africalink 12.02.21 - 16 UTC - MP3-Stereo 12.02.2021

An exclusive interview with Stella Nyanzi, a fierce critic of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni+++ Who will succeed ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda? +++ DR.Congo government under pressure to re-open an investigation to murder of human rights activist Floribert Chebeya and his driver over 10 years ago
Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks at a press conference of African finance ministers at the 2013 World Bank/IMF Spring meetings in Washington on April 20, 2013. AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air - 08 February 2021 08.02.2021

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is likely new WTO chief +++ Somalia fails to meet deadline for its long-awaited presidential election +++ DR Congo's Tshesikedi takes over AU chair from South Africa's Ramaphosa +++ Zambia holds talks with IMF to secure loan +++South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccines
Bild rechts: Felix Tshisekedi attends a signature agreement with main opposition parties of the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 10, 2016 in Genval, outside Brussels as they gather against President Joseph Kabila's expected bid to remain in office. (Photo by THIERRY CHARLIER / AFP) (Photo credit should read THIERRY CHARLIER/AFP via Getty Images) Bild links Congolese president Joseph Kabila speaks at the Kennedy School of Government October 29, 2001 at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA. The twenty-nine-year-old son of assassinated former president Laurent Kabila, took over the the presidency following the death of his father. (Photo by Christopher Pfuhl/Getty Images

AfricaLink on Air — 29 January 2021 29.01.2021

Nigerian farmers win court case against Shell in Dutch court +++ DR Congo's Prime Minister, Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba resigns +++ South Sudan: Chief monitor of the peace deal implementation speaks to DW

DRC: Dismantling traps in gorilla habitat 29.01.2021

The NGO Primate Expertise works to protect gorillas in DRC's Kahuzi-Biega National Park by removing traps.
Präsident Felix Tshisekedi und Premierminister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba in Kinshasa

DR Congo's parliament ousts prime minister amid growing political turmoil 28.01.2021

President Felix Tshisekedi is seeking to oust supporters of former President Joseph Kabila in an attempt to consolidate power. Prime Minister Illunkamba denounced the vote; an ally said that he would not resign.
Bild rechts Pressekonferenz von Präsident Félix Tshisekedi in Goma (im Osten des Landes) in das System aufnehmen. Schlüsselwörter: DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, Goma, Unsicherheit. Copyright: Giscard Kusema, DRC Presidential Press Service. Bild links Outgoing president Joseph Kabila sits during the inauguration ceremony for Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday Jan. 24, 2019. Tshisekedi won an election that raised numerous concerns about voting irregularities amongst observers as the country chose a successor to longtime President Kabila. (AP Photo/J Delay)

DR Congo: What's next for President Felix Tshisekedi without Joseph Kabila? 26.01.2021

Kinshasa's parliament is expected to pass a vote of no confidence against DR Congo's prime minister. It's President Tshisekedi's latest attempt to rid himself of an onerous coalition. But his problems are far from over.
