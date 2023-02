Even when Bridge was very young, she already perceived herself as different. The expression non-binary – to mean not to belong to either gender – had not yet been coined.

Bridge called herself an androgynous woman. At first she only played with gender roles on stage as a hobby. In the daytime, she became a certified gymnastics instructor. But by the mid-1990s, Bridge was such a successful performer that she was able to give up her day job. A Report by Sylvia Wassermann.