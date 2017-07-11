DR Congo: Volcano threatens new eruption, locals flee

Residents of the DR Congo city of Goma were told to evacuate Thursday as officials warned that the nearby Mount Nyiragongo volcano might erupt for a second time at any moment.

Constant Ndima Kongba, the military governor of the North Kivu province, said magma was detected underneath the city and adjoining Lake Kivu, citing seismic and ground deformation data. The molten rock that erupts from volcanoes normally stays below the earth's crust.

"Given these scientific observations, an eruption on land or under the lake cannot be ruled out at present, and it could occur with very little or no warning," said Kongba.

IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo Death toll likely to rise At least 15 people died, including nine in a traffic accident as residents fled, four who tried to escape Munzenze prison in Goma and two who burned to death, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said. The death toll could rise as authorities in hard-hit villages continue to assess the damage. A total of 17 outlying villages were hit.

IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo 170 children still missing More than 170 children were feared missing on Sunday as UNICEF officials said they were organizing transit centers to help unaccompanied children in the wake of the disaster. Three health centers, a primary school and a water pipeline were destroyed.

IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo Thousands flee Goma The International Federation of Red Cross said that between 3,000 and 5,000 people fled into Rwanda on Saturday, many of them peasants and farmers with livestock. Some began returning on Sunday. A further 25,000 others sought refuge to the northwest in Sake, according to UNICEF.

IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo Lava headed for Goma Some peoplereturned home the night after Mount Nyiragongo erupted, sending dangerous lava flows in the direction of the nearby city of Goma. There were fears that lava could flow around 20 km (12.5 miles) to the lakeside city, but the flows stopped just short.

IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo Limited access for relief work Lava crossed a main road running north of Goma, severing a key aid and supply route, and the city's principal supply of electricity, delivered by the Congolese Water and Electricity Distribution Company, was cut.

IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo What's next? The government has sent a delegation to Goma to help the disaster response efforts. But authorities have warned that the danger is not yet over and that seismic activity in the area could cause further lava flows.



The volcano is about 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) north of Goma, home to more than 600,000 people. A total of nearly 2 million people live in Goma's greater urban area.

Thousands flee, roads 'very congested'

The strato-volcano, which is nearly 3,500 meters (11,500 feet) high, erupted over the weekend, killing at least 31 people and leaving 20,000 homeless. Another 40 people are still missing from Saturday. Hundreds of aftershocks followed, destroying more buildings in the process.

Omar Abood, chief of the UN peacekeeping mission in Goma, told DW that tens of thousands of people have fled since early in the day.

"They've been going in different directions, mainly either to the Rwandan border on the eastern ide of Goma or towards the west – towards an area called Sakey," said Abood, adding the "roads are still very, very congested."

Mount Nyiragongo is Africa's most active volcano. Before last Saturday, Nyiragongo last erupted in January 2002, killing more than 100 people and covering almost all of eastern Goma with lava, including half of the airport's landing strip. More than 100,000 were left homeless in the aftermath.

"The first time there was an eruption we lost everything, today we still take the same road as in 2002," Suzana Komayombi told AP.

More than 600 died in the volcano's deadliest eruption in 1977. Nearby Nyamuragira, which scientists are also monitoring, is also highly active. Its last major eruption was a decade ago.

Potential 'limnic eruption'

Experts monitoring the volcano were reportedly concerned hat there may be a "limnic eruption," where volcanic activity combines with a nearby lake to spew out lethal levels of carbon dioxide gas.

An eruption of this kind occurred in Cameroon in 1986, which killed more than 1,700 people and thousands of cattle. Dissolved carbon dioxide (CO₂) in the depths of the lake had erupted and formed an invisible cloud that was then moved by the wind.

Should a limnic eruption occur, it would require lava to flow from Nyiragongo to combine with volcanic activity underneath Lake Kivu, and form a "fissural or phreato-magmatic eruption under the lake and/or a large earthquake of 6.5 or 7 magnitude," said the Goma Volcano Observatory (OVG) in a technical note cited by the AFP news agency.

Mount Nyiragongo is Africa's most active volcano

The OVG said the limnic eruption, the worst of several possible scenarios, means that "dissolved gas in the lake's deep water would rise to the surface, especially the CO2, asphyxiating all living beings around Lake Kivu on the Congolese and Rwandan side," which could lead to "thousands of deaths."

