DR Congo updates: UN chief urges Rwanda to pull back troops

01/26/2025 January 26, 2025 DRC accuses Rwanda of 'declaration of war'

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) top diplomat on Sunday accused neighbor Rwanda of issuing a "declaration of war" by sending more troops over the border.

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Sunday brought forward by a day in response to the crisis Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner said: "This is a frontal assault, a declaration of war that no longer hides behind diplomatic artifice."

Kayikwamba urged the Security Council to "impose targeted sanctions including asset freezes and travel bans" on Rwandan officials in response to the developing situation in the eastern DRC.

The AFP news agency reported that between 500 and 1,000 Rwandan soldiers arrived on Sunday to reinforce the M23 near Goma and cited UN sources with the information.