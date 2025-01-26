DR Congo updates: UN chief urges Rwanda to pull back troops

DR Congo updates: UN chief urges Rwanda to pull back troopsPublished January 26, 2025last updated January 26, 2025
What you need to know
- The UN secretary general urged Kigali to cease support of M23 rebels and withdraw
- M23 rebels are closing in on the mineral-rich city of Goma in eastern DRC
- Thousands have fled the city in the face of the M23 advance
- Soldiers from South Africa, Malawi and Uruguay have been killed in fierce fighting
Here are the main developments as M23 rebels continue their advance in eastern DRC:
DRC accuses Rwanda of 'declaration of war'
The Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) top diplomat on Sunday accused neighbor Rwanda of issuing a "declaration of war" by sending more troops over the border.
At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Sunday brought forward by a day in response to the crisis Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner said: "This is a frontal assault, a declaration of war that no longer hides behind diplomatic artifice."
Kayikwamba urged the Security Council to "impose targeted sanctions including asset freezes and travel bans" on Rwandan officials in response to the developing situation in the eastern DRC.
The AFP news agency reported that between 500 and 1,000 Rwandan soldiers arrived on Sunday to reinforce the M23 near Goma and cited UN sources with the information.
Goma international airport evacuated, flights grounded
The international airport in the eastern part of Goma was evacuated on Sunday and commercial flights were temporarily grounded as fighting between government forces and M23 rebels raged on the outskirts of the city.
The UN cautioned staff not to travel to the airport and remain in place according to internal communication reportedly seen by the AP news agency.
"Roads are blocked and the airport can no longer be used for evacuation or humanitarian efforts. M23 has declared the airspace
over Goma closed," UN special representative for DRC Bintu Keita said, adding: "In other words, we are trapped."
Keita said UN was temporarily relocating nonessential personnel from Goma.
International peacekeepers killed
The reports of the rebels' advance seems to contradict a Saturday statement from the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) that said an M23 militants had been halted and even pushed back. The sound of heavy gunfire continued to be heard across Goma as scores of displaced people, including many children, fled.
International peacekeepers are backing the Congolese armed forces in the fighting on DRC territory.
At least three UN peacekeepers were killed in the fighting — two South Africans and one Uruguayan — while seven other South African soldiers and three from Malawi, serving in a separate Southern African mission were also killed.
Aid agencies are concerned about the conflict's impact on civilians, and have warned that the fighting will deepen what is already one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
M23 rebels close in on Goma, forcing thousands to flee
M23 rebels, believed to be backed by Rwanda, continued closing in on the eastern DRC city of Goma on Sunday.
Thousands of civilians have been forced to flee amid an escalation in fighting as government forces battled to stop the rebels from taking control of the mineral-rich city.
The UN special representative for Congo, Bintu Keita told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that "M23 and Rwandan forces penetrated Munigi quarter in the outskirts Goma city, causing mass panic and flight amongst the population."
The UN says several hundred thousand have already been forced to flee a number areas where fighting has taken place since the latest M23 offensive began on January 23.
"Several sites on the outskirts of Goma, sheltering more than 300,000 displaced people, were completely emptied in the space of a few hours," the UN humanitarian coordinator said in a statement.
UN's Antonio Guterres urges Rwanda to pull back troops
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Rwanda to withdraw its forces from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amid fierce fighting as M23 rebels closed in on the outskirts of the Congolese city of Goma.
Heavy fighting has already killed 13 soldiers from South Africa, Malawi and Uruguay. Some of the soldiers who lost their lives were part of a UN mission, while others members of a regional peacekeeping force
"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the escalating violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and reiterates his strongest condemnation of the M23 armed group’s ongoing offensive and advances towards Goma in North Kivu with the support of the Rwanda Defence Forces," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
"He calls on the M23 to immediately cease all hostile actions and withdraw from occupied areas. He further calls on the Rwanda Defence Forces to cease support to the M23 and withdraw from DRC territory," Dujarric said.
The M23 rebels are mainly composed of ethnic Tutsis who broke away from the Congolese army over a decade ago. Experts from Congo, the United States and the UN have accused Rwanda of backing the M23 armed group.
kb (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)