DR Congo on high alert over deadly mysterious illness

The unknown illness, which mainly affects children, has already caused dozens of deaths. With no precise diagnosis, health officials are scrambling to find whether it is a viral or bacterial illness.

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are investigating the outbreak of a disease that has killed dozens.

"We don't know if we are dealing with a viral disease or a bacterial disease," Dieudonne Mwamba, director general of the National Public Health Institute, said during an online press briefing by the African Union's health watchdog, Africa CDC.

So far, authorities have confirmed nearly 80 deaths out of 376 reported cases, with the first cases reported at the end of October.

Children at high risk of infection

The unknown disease is currently concentrated in the Panzi district in the Kwango province, located around 435 miles (700 kilometers) from the capital Kinshasa. Panzi district is remote, with difficult-to-access roads and nearly non-existent health infrastructure.

Authorities have dispatched a medical research team, including epidemiologists, to the site to assess the situation and take samples to Kikwit for analysis.

According to the Congolese Minister of Health Samuel-Roger Kamba, nearly 400 cases have been reported, with people presenting symptoms of fever, cough, runny nose, headache and body aches.

Mpox outbreak in DR Congo hits children hardest To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"This is a syndrome that resembles a flu syndrome with respiratory distress for some children and for some people who have died ," the minister said.

He pointed out that 40% of cases concern children under five years old, adding that most of them are "already fragile due to malnutrition."

There is also an abnormal drop in hemoglobin levels in the blood, according to the provincial Minister of Health, Apollinaire Yumba.

He advised the population to abstain from all contact with corpses to avoid contamination and, at the same time, appealed to national and international authorities to send medical supplies.

According to an anonymous source within the World Health Organization, the WHO has also sent a team to the field.

Why isn't the DR Congo the world's richest country? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Measures to contain the illness

Congolese Minister of Health Samuel Roger Kamba noted that the current seasonal flu period runs from October to March, peaking in December, which is something to consider when dealing with the mysterious disease.

"Is it a severe seasonal flu with people on the table who are fragile because of malnutrition, because of anemia, because of other diseases? Or is it another germ? We will know with the results," he stated.

The province's vice-governor, Remy Saki, told DW that they have implemented measures to prevent the epidemic from spreading.

"Among these measures, for example, immigration officials have been asked to limit the movement of people and to register the entry and exit of people from surrounding villages, as well as to apply the barrier measures previously used during the coronavirus period. Wearing a masks is also required," he said.

Health authorities in the DRC are urging people to practice hygiene and start to wear masks Image: Arlette Bashizi /REUTERS

Mpox virus is still a threat

DR Congo is already plagued by the Mpox epidemic, with more than 47,000 suspected cases and over 1,000 suspected deaths from the disease in the Central African country, according to the World Health Organization.

Dieudonne Mwamba, director general of the National Public Health Institute, stressed that they are on "maximum alert" and need to confirm whether the unknown disease is a respiratory infection.

"We must note also that in the Panzi health zone, there was a large typhoid epidemic two years ago and that the malnutrition rates in this health zone are at around 40%. These are vulnerability factors," he further said.

This article was initially published in French

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu