  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Biodiversity
Local residents make their way through a damaged road following heavy rains that caused floods and landslides, on the outskirts of Kinshasa
Heavy torrential rain led to floods and landslides in Kinshasa on Monday and TuesdayImage: Justin Makangara/REUTERS
ClimateDemocratic Republic of Congo

DR Congo: Nearly 170 people dead in floods, says UN

1 hour ago

The flood-prone capital city of the Democratic Republic of Congo saw around 280 houses wiped out by the floods earlier this week. UN officials now have updated figures.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L5Th

At least 169 people have died in the worst floods to hit the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo in years, officials at the United Nations said on Friday. They cited the numbers to authorities of the central African nation.

"As of 16 December, the Congolese authorities reported that at least 169 people have died; around 30 were injured and receiving treatment in hospitals across the city and at least 280 houses were destroyed," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. 

Heavy rainfall led to floods and landslides in Kinshasa earlier this week. The capital city — once a fishing village located on the banks of the Congo River — has grown rapidly in population with unplanned housing in flood-prone areas.

The Congolese government's announcement on Tuesday officially put the death toll at 120.

A three-day national mourning period which began on Wednesday has now concluded.

"The Government has confirmed that it will organize a dignified and secure burial of those who have lost their lives," the UN statement read. 

Fast growth makes Kinshasa vulnerable to extreme weather: DW's Olisa Chukwumah

mk/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Supporters of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo protest on the Pan-American North Highway while police officers arrive to clear debris

Peru: Ministers resign amid deadly protests

Politics7 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two men, Nigerian Ambassador to Germany Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (l) and Director General Abba Isa Tijani (r) of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments, pose and smile with Rautenstrauch Joest Museum Director Nanette Snoep (c) at a restitution ceremony in Cologne, Germany.

Benin Bronzes: From German museums off to Nigeria

Benin Bronzes: From German museums off to Nigeria

Culture17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Women protesters hold sign which reads "Tomorrow is too late, stand up for women today"

Nirbhaya rape 10 years on: Any changes for women in India?

Nirbhaya rape 10 years on: Any changes for women in India?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A child who fled Ukraine arrives for "Classroom for Ukraine" a school project launched by Arche as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues in Berlin, Germany

Ukrainian refugee kids face a challenge in German schools

Ukrainian refugee kids face a challenge in German schools

EducationDecember 15, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger leaves the chamber ahead of a confidence vote on his government in the parliament in Bratislava, Slovakia, December 15, 2022

Slovakia: Uncertainty ahead after government ousted

Slovakia: Uncertainty ahead after government ousted

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Griechenland Iran Protest Jina Mahsa Amini

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

Politics18 hours ago14 images
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden and delegates at a table

A shift in the US perspective on Africa

A shift in the US perspective on Africa

Politics12 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

PoliticsDecember 15, 202201:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage