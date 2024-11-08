DR Congo: M23 rebels on the trail of mineral resources

Rwanda-backed M32 rebels now control some 70% of the territory in eastern Congo's North Kivu province. They've been advancing on the region that is rich in gold, coltan and other minerals since late 2021.

Within three years, the March 23 Movement (M23) has succeeded in occupying large parts of North Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The Rwanda-backed rebels have been able to extend their influence to five out of six areas of the province — Rutshuru, Nyiragongo, Beni, Masisi and Walikale.

According to the United Nations, the M23's area of influence is "the largest ever recorded and represents an increase of 70% compared to November 2023."

The situation in Walikale remains unclear, especially around the village of Pinga, the scene of clashes between M23 rebels and the Congolese army, which is supported by the local Wazalendo militias.

Goal: control of the minerals

M23 offensives follow a clear logic: they want to gain control of the region's minerals — mainly gold, cassiterite, coltan, cobalt and diamonds. After taking over parts of the Rutshuru and Masisi areas, the rebels are moving towards Walikale, which is known for its large coltan production.

Despite a cease-fire agreement mediated by Angola in August, the M23 resumed their offensive on October 20. For a while, they occupied Kalembe, a town in North Kivu's Walikale territory, but were then driven out in a counter-offensive by the militias from Wazalendo and the Nduma Defense of Congo - Renovated (NDC-R). Guidon Shimiray Mwissa , the leader of the NDC-R, is a war criminal who is fighting alongside the Congolese army.

UN: M23 generates income through taxes on coltan production

Kalembe is located on an important transport axis for mining deposits, among other things.

"The Walikale area is very rich in minerals," said Augustin Muhesi, who teaches political science in North Kivu. "If the M23 wants to occupy this area at all costs, it is only to create an opportunity to mine minerals so that it can finance its military operations."

UN estimates show that the M23 is already generating around $300,000 (€280,000) a month in revenue through taxes on coltan production in Masisi and Rutshuru.

In April 2024, the M23 surrounded Sake, a transport hub some 23 kilometers (14 miles) from the North Kivu capital of Goma. The rebels also captured Rubaya, a town at the heart of coltan mining. The mineral is strategically important for the energy transition in particular.

Accusation: M23 exports coltan to Rwanda

The Congolese government accuses the M23 of exporting production from the Rubaya mines to Rwanda. One local civil society organization says the rebels have distributed material to encourage the resumption of mining.

The latest UN expert report on Congo states that around 3,000 to 4,000 Rwandan soldiers are currently on Congolese soil to support the M23, which numbers around 3,000 fighters. "The FDR [Rwandan army] is no longer limiting itself to merely supporting the M23 operations in the Rutshuru, Masisi and Nyiragongo areas, but is now intervening directly and decisively," the experts wrote. "This has enabled the two groups...to rapidly expand their territory to the shores of Lake Edward."

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) , an NGO that tracks conflicts worldwide, the M23 rebel movement has been involved in almost 1,700 violent incidents since resuming its activities in November 2021, costing the lives of 1,746 people.

This article was orignally written in French.

Adapted by: Nikolas Fischer

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen