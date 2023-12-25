DR Congo: Heavy rains trigger deadly landslide

Several people were killed and many more are missing in eastern Congo after a landslide hit a cabin where a group of miners was sheltering, sweeping it into a river.

Heavy rains triggered a landslide in eastern Congo overnight that killed at least four people, authorities said on Monday.

Five people were narrowly saved, but at least 20 others are missing, a local official said. A search and rescue effort was underway to locate any survivors.

Miners sheltering from the rain struck by landslide

The landslide happened late Sunday near town of Kamituga in South Kivu province, Deputy Mayor Alexandre Ngandu Kamundala said.

Some 25 people, mostly miners, were sheltering from the rain in a cabin when the landslide hit them. That swept them into the river below.

Deadly accidents are common in DR Congo's many unregulated mines, with many going unreported due to their remote locations.

In 2020, at least 50 people in the same town of Kamituga died in a landslide that hit their gold mine site.

rm/dj (AP, AFP)