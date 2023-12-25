  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
Christmas
Nature and EnvironmentDemocratic Republic of Congo

DR Congo: Heavy rains trigger deadly landslide

December 25, 2023

Several people were killed and many more are missing in eastern Congo after a landslide hit a cabin where a group of miners was sheltering, sweeping it into a river.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aZS7
People mourn the death of their loved ones killed in heavy rains in South Kivu province in May, 2023
Deadly accidents are common in DRC mines, many of which are unregulated (file photo)Image: Stringer/REUTERS

Heavy rains triggered a landslide in eastern Congo overnight that killed at least four people, authorities said on Monday.

Five people were narrowly saved, but at least 20 others are missing, a local official said. A search and rescue effort was underway to locate any survivors.

Miners sheltering from the rain struck by landslide

The landslide happened late Sunday near town of Kamituga in South Kivu province, Deputy Mayor Alexandre Ngandu Kamundala said.

Some 25 people, mostly miners, were sheltering from the rain in a cabin when the landslide hit them. That swept them into the river below.

Deadly accidents are common in DR Congo's many unregulated mines, with many going unreported due to their remote locations.

In 2020, at least 50 people in the same town of Kamituga died in a landslide that hit their gold mine site. 

rm/dj (AP, AFP)  

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A woman is assisted to mark her ballot in a booth at the Mavuno polling center in Goma, DRC.

Congo holds elections amid conflict

Congo holds elections amid conflict

People are voting in legislative and presidential elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi is tipped to win a second five-year term. Voting has been disrupted by lengthy delays in some centers, and civil conflict in the country's east.
PoliticsDecember 20, 202301:53 min
Flood in Kinshasa

Flood in DR Congo kills at least 50 people, leaves thousands homeless

Flood in DR Congo kills at least 50 people, leaves thousands homeless

Heavy rain in the Democratic Republic of Congo has caused a river to overflow, destroying thousands of homes. Local officials blamed climate change for the catastrophe.
CatastropheDecember 29, 2016