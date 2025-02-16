  1. Skip to content
DR Congo: Guterres urges dialogue as M23 rebels enter Bukavu

Zac Crellin with AP, AFP, Reuters
February 16, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the fighting in South Kivu threatens to drag the entire region into a war. Congo's prime minister again called on Rwandan troops to leave the country.

The empty city center of Bukavu in South Kuvu province on February 15, 2025
M23 rebels have called for calm after entering Bukavu, the capital of South Kuvu provinceImage: Janvier Barhahiga/AP/picture alliance

Panic swept through Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday after M23 rebels entered the city in South Kivu province

People were seen fleeing in the morning, the World Food Programme said one of its warehouses was looted, and inmates from the city's main prison were freed.

Later, the streets fell quiet as residents braced for what is to come.

The rebels' self-proclaimed governor of Bukavu, Pierre Bahizi, called for calm.

"We must not leave power in the street," he said on Saturday.

An empty main road in Bukavu, the Democratic Republic of the Congo
The streets of Bukavu fell quiet later on SaturdayImage: Janvier Barhahiga/AP/picture alliance

The Congolese government and international observers have long accused neighboring Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels. Rwanda denies this.

"We are asking for one thing and cannot accept anything else: the withdrawal of Rwandan troops from Congolese territory," Congolese Prime Minister Judith Suminwa told the Reuters news agency on Saturday.

"We are an independent country and we must protect the integrity of our territory."

Guterres warns against escalation

The conflict in eastern Congo was a major topic of discussion at the African Union summit in Ethiopia on Saturday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the summit that escalation must be avoided at all costs and with no military solution.

"The fighting that is raging in South Kivu — as a result of the continuation of the M23 offensive — threatens to push the entire region over the precipice," Guterres said without mentioning Rwanda.

He called for "diplomacy and dialogue".

"And the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected," Guterres added.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

Bags and other items lie on a street in Goma. A title super-imposed over the image reads "Conflict in the DRC: Who supports whom?"

Conflict in DRC: Who supports whom?

Global interests, economic stakes, ethnic divisions and powerful alliances are shaping the war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Who truly benefits as rebels seize key cities, and Congo's neighbors take strategic sides? And why have decades of peace efforts failed?
ConflictsFebruary 6, 202502:34 min
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame

Can Africa jumpstart the Congo peace process?

Can Africa jumpstart the Congo peace process?

African diplomacy is in high gear as leaders seek to stop the conflict in the DRC. As the rest of the world loudly cautions Kinshasa and M23 rebels for restraint, African negotiators choose a different approach.
ConflictsFebruary 11, 2025