DR Congo: EU, France condemn attacks on embassies

France has led European Union condemnation of attacks on embassies in Kinshasa. Germany said it had canceled planned consultations with Rwanda over alleged support for the M23 rebels, whose advance sparked the violence.

The European Union on Tuesday condemned the attacks on foreign embassies in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A spokesman for the EU's foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said in Brussels that the bloc was calling for the protection of diplomatic missions in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot specifically condemned an attack on France's embassy in the capital, Kinshasa, saying:

"These attacks are unacceptable. Everything is being done to ensure the safety of our personnel and our citizens."

Police fired teargas at the protesters as they marched to embassies in Kinshasa Image: Hardy Bope/AFP/Getty Images

The Belgian, Dutch, Kenyan, Rwandan, Ugandan and US embassies have also been attacked by protesters as hundreds of thousands of people flee amid fighting in the eastern part of the country.

Police fired teargas as protesters marched to the embassies in Kinshasa, looting or setting fires to parts of diplomatic buildings.

Why are protesters attacking embassies?

The protests were staged over the advance of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels into Goma, a major city in the country's conflict-torn east.

On Tuesday, Corneille Nangaa, leader of the AFC rebel alliance that includes M23, told the Reuters news agency that Goma airport was in their hands, which was also confirmed by diplomatic and security sources.

"They have taken control of the airport, M23 fighters are there," another security source told the AFP news agency, adding that "more than 1,200 Congolese soldiers have surrendered."

Protesters are demanding that the international community pressure Rwanda over its alleged involvement.

"We denounce the hypocrisy of the international community," Timothee Tshishimbi, one of the protesters. "They must tell Rwanda to stop this adventure."

A spokesman for Germany's development ministry said on Tuesday it had "canceled government consultations planned for February with Rwanda" and was "coordinating with other donors about further measures."

A statement read: "There can be no business as usual amid the current escalation. Talks on development cooperation can only resume when Rwanda and M23 end the escalation and withdraw."

Some protesters also claim that foreign nations are complicit in the incursion, which the Congolese government says also includes Rwandan troops.

The M23 rebels are among 100 armed groups seeking a foothold in the mineral-rich region.

Congolese security forces are seeking to slow the insurgents who advanced into Goma in recent days. On Thursday the rebel group said it has gained control of the airport in Goma,

The M23 rebels temporarily took over Goma in 2012 but were forced to withdraw under international pressure. They re-emerged in late 2021 with increasing support from Rwanda, according to Congo's government and United Nations experts.

