DR Congo: Ebola responders killed in armed attacks

Ebola response workers were killed in attacks carried out by armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization confirmed on Thursday.
"We are heartbroken that our worst fears have been realized," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the UN health agency, wrote on Twitter.
"Our focus is caring for the wounded and ensuring staff at other locations are safe," he added.
Two members of the vaccination team were killed in Mangina while a third Ebola response worker was killed in Biakato Mines, reported news agency DPA, citing a spokeswoman for the Congolese Health Ministry.
The attack came just hours after a separate attack by a suspected rebel group killed 19 people in village in east Congo — with anger mounting against the perceived inaction of the army and United Nations peacekeeping troops.
Anger over rebel attacks
The WHO already evacuated 49 of its staff from a UN peacekeeping base in the city of Beni after locals stormed the base this week, demanding more protection from rebel groups.
The protests also prompted WHO to put a hold on Ebola response work in the city, sparking concern from health experts.
Local residents accuse UN peacekeepers and the army of not doing enough to protect civilians from rebels, who are fighting for control over the area's
Hindering the fight against Ebola
Repeated attacks from rebel groups have made it even more difficult for health workers to contain the Ebola virus.
Over 3,300 people have been infected with the virus since the outbreak began a year ago, while over 2,100 people have died.
Although cases are dropping, the UN's efforts to trace the contacts of those who were infected as well as vaccinate people have slowed due to the violence.
The highly-contagious and deadly virus is largely spread through close contact with the bodily fluids of infected people.
rs/stb (AP, dpa, Reuters)
Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus
Protective clothing
Proper protective clothing for doctors and nurses is critical. All exposed skin must be covered with a material that cannot be penetrated by the virus. But the suit alone isn't enough: Proper procedure is also important.
-
Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus
Suiting up
Health care workers must practice correctly putting on a protective suit, as seen here at the special isolation unit in Dusseldorf. New suits are used every time, so there is no risk of infection when getting dressed. Unprotected workers are therefore able to help.
-
Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus
Completely separate
The patient rooms in the Dusseldorf isolation unit are completely shielded from the outside world. Air is filtered, and wastewater must go through a separate treatment process. The protective suits, used at all times in the ward, are kept at positive pressure. These measures go further than is necessary: While Ebola can be transmitted by contaminated objects, the virus is not airborne.
-
Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus
Disinfectant shower
After the patient is treated, the entire suit is sprayed from the outside with a disinfectant to kill off any potential viruses. Only after this shower can the suit be removed - cautiously.
-
Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus
Outside help
When removing the protective suit, health care workers must exercise extreme caution. Using permanently installed protective gloves, outside assistance can be provided without coming into direct contact with the suit. After use, the suit is immediately disposed of and burned.
-
Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus
Infected nurses
Despite the high safety standards, a total of three nurses in Spain and the United States have contracted the disease. The circumstances surrounding the infection have not yet been clarified. The nurses' homes (as seen here in Texas) were sealed off and disinfected after the discovery of the transmission.
-
Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus
Protection in Africa
Doctors and nurses in West Africa have now also been outfitted with protective suits. However, these do not always meet the standards deemed necessary for effective protection. Sometimes, small areas of skin are left unprotected, or the material used in the suit is permeable. In addition, putting the suit on and removing it can be risky.
-
Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus
Isolating the dead
Extreme caution is also necessary at the funerals of people who have died of Ebola. A West African tradition, which sees the family of the deceased wash the body has led to many new infections. For mourning friends and family, these strict isolation measures are often hard to understand.
-
Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus
Tent as isolation units
In a region where medical care is extremely underdeveloped, such an outbreak provides a daunting challenge. Infected people, like here in Liberia, are cared for in hastily constructed tents. But even a country like Germany would probably be overwhelmed by such an epidemic. At the moment, the country only has around 50 beds set up in isolation units.
-
Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus
Incineration instead of sunlight
In some of the affected West African regions, contaminated suits are hung out in the sun in an attempt to disinfect them for further use. But it's much safer to burn the clothing immediately after use, as seen here in Guinea. However, supply shortages and the high prices of suits make such advice difficult to follow. Protective clothing can cost between €30 and €200 ($40-$250).
-
Ebola: Fight against the deadly virus
Airport controls
Air travelers represent the biggest threat when it comes to transmission of the virus over long distances. For this reason, travelers' temperatures are now being monitored at some airports. However, this method does not provide absolute security: Ebola's incubation period is up to 21 days.
Author: Marcus Lütticke / cmk