 DR Congo: Dozens feared dead in boat accident | News | DW | 15.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

DR Congo: Dozens feared dead in boat accident

A boat carrying passengers and cargo has capsized in the Congo river near Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa. The case is currently under investigation by national police.

The Epulu river in Congo

At least 36 people are missing after a boat capsized in the Congo river in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the outskirts of the capital, Kinshasa, police said Sunday.

The vessel carrying passengers and cargo had departed from Mai-Ndombe province in Congo's northwest and was bound for Kinshasa when it sank near the commune of Maluku sometime during Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Out of an estimated 102 passengers, 76 had been rescued, national police spokesman Pierrot Mwanamputu told Germany's dpa press agency.

The vessel involved in the accident was a "baleiniere," which is French for "whaler."  They are commonly-used, flat-bottomed boats measuring between 15 to 30 meters (50 to 100 feet) long by two to six meters wide.

Police said the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Boat accidents occur regularly in central Africa, mainly due to unmarked waterways, overloading and dilapidated vessels.

wmr/tj   (AFP, dpa)

Watch video 02:08

DR Congo: Survivor spreads information to stop Ebola

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Congo: At least 30 dead, dozens missing in boat accident

At least 30 people have died and around 200 more are missing after a boat sank on a lake in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ferry accidents are common in Congo, with boats frequently overloaded and lacking life vests. (27.05.2019)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Audios and videos on the topic

DR Congo: Survivor spreads information to stop Ebola  

Related content

Demokratischen Republik Kongo Kinshasa | Heiko Maas trifft Felix Tshisekedi

German foreign minister demands Congo step up Ebola fight 05.09.2019

When it comes to fighting the Ebola outbreak, the German foreign minister had a straightfoward message for DRC President Felix Tshisekedi. Fabian von der Mark reports from Kinshasa.

Demokratische Republik Kongo l anhaltende Ebola-Epidemie

Ebola drugs 'saving lives' after clinical trials 12.08.2019

Scientists have moved a step closer to treating symptoms of the deadly Ebola virus during the second-worst outbreak of the disease. A clinical trial in Congo has shown encouraging survival results.

Kongo, Kobalt- und Kupfermine

Glencore's closure of Congolese cobalt mine 'could backfire' 20.08.2019

The plummeting price of cobalt has been blamed for the closure of the giant Mutanda mine, but other factors are at play. Owner Glencore is struggling to get the DRC's new president to overturn a 50% super-profits tax.

Advertisement