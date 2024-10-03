DR Congo: Dozens dead after Lake Kivu boat capsizes

A vessel carrying hundreds of passengers sank in Lake Kivu with reports that at least 78 people have died.

A boat capsized in Lake Kivu, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday, with well over 200 people on board.

The governor of South Kivu, Jean-Jacques Purusi, was quoted by both the Reuters news agency and the Associated Press as saying that 78 people were dead, after a vessel carrying 278 passengers capsized and sank.

"We do not yet have [the full picture of] the whole situation but we will have it by tomorrow," Purusi told AP.

Vessel overloaded according to reports

The heavily loaded vessel had been traveling from Minova in South Kivu province to Goma in North Kivu, a relatively short journey on the lake. AP reported that the vessel sank while trying to dock near the port of Kituku in the west of Goma and cited witnesses as saying that the boat was visibly overcrowded.

"I was at the port of Kituku when I saw the boat arriving from Minova, full of passengers," Francine Munyi told the AP. "It started

to lose its balance and sank into the lake. Some people threw themselves into the water."

"Many died, and few were saved," she added. "I couldn't help them because I don't know how to swim."

Local officials earlier reported that as many as 50 were rescued as search and rescue efforts continued.

Fatal ferry incidents in DRC

Road infrastructure is relatively underdeveloped in the DRC and travelers in remote areas have few options available, meaning boats and ferries are the only choice for some.

Overloaded boats sinking are not uncommon, despite warnings from local officials that those violating safety measures will be punished.

In June, 80 people lost their lives when a boat sank near the capital Kinshasa while in January, 22 people died when their boat capsized in Lake Mai-Ndombe.

