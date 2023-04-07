DR Congo: 6 jailed for life over killing of Italian envoy
30 minutes ago
Public prosecutors had originally sought the death penalty for the six accused. Three people, including Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, were killed on February 22, 2021 in an ambush on a UN convoy in eastern Congo.
Other officials said the was to be an attempt to demand ransom before it was botched.
Congolese police arrested the six suspects on January 2022.
The six men initially confessed to an attempted abduction for ransom. The defendants later denied the confessions, saying that they had been extracted under torture.
Eastern Congo has seen conflict between rival militias and the government for decades. United Nations and humanitarian organizations have warned that kidnappings and attacks on aid convoys are on the rise in the country.