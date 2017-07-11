DR Congo: 400,000 flee Goma over volcano eruption fears

Almost 400,000 people as of Friday have been forced to leave the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma due to fears of a new eruption by the nearby Mount Nyiragongo volcano. The volcano previously erupted last week, killing 32 people.

The wider Goma metropolitan area has a population of nearly 2 million people. The city is the capital of the North Kivu province.

What did authorities say about the eruption?

General Constant Ndima, the military governor of the province, said the eruption could happen "very soon."

"Right now we can't rule out an eruption on land or under the lake, which could happen very soon and without warning," Ndima said.

UN humanitarian agency OCHA said 80,000 households left Goma on Thursday due to evacuation warmings.

OCHA said over 4,500 homes were destroyed from last week's eruption, impacting some 20,000 residents.

What makes Nyiragongo unique?

Nyiragongo is the most active volcano on the African continent. It is located just 12 kilometers (8 miles) from Goma.

The volcano has erupted at least 34 times since 1882.

Nyiragongo has seen some deadly eruptions. An eruption in 2002 killed roughtly 245 people due to asphyxiation by carbon dioxide and the collapse of buildings in the city.

A massive eruption in 1977 killed at least 600 people and destroyed villages in the area.

