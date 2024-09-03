  1. Skip to content
DR Congo: 129 killed in attempted prison break

September 3, 2024

A stampede, gunshots and a fire — Congo's Makala prison saw an attempted jailbreak which killed and injured dozens according to authorities.

File picture of Congolese police standing guard after an incident at the Makala jail in Kinshasa on July 2, 2013.
Makala Central Prison in Kinshasa has recorded previous jailbreaks, including in 2017 when an attack by a religious sect freed dozens.Image: Junior D. Kannah/AFP/Getty Images

At least 129 people have been killed in an attempted jailbreak at the Democratic Republic of Congo’s main prison, largely due to a stampede, authorities said.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, early on Tuesday, Interior Minister Shabani Lukoo said 24 inmates were shot dead by “warning” shots as they tried to leave the overcrowded Makala prison in the capital city of Kinshasa early Monday.

Apart from the gunshots and stampede, a fire also broke out in the jail’s administrative building, food depots, and hospital. Fifty-nine people were wounded in the chaos, he said.

“The mass escape attempt at Makala Central Prison resulted in the loss of life and significant material damage,” Shabani said in the video statement, adding that the situation was now under control.

Earlier, a prison official had said that no inmates had managed to escape. Those who tried had been killed.

The prison, which has a capacity for merely 1,500 inmates, holds over 12,000 people, according to an Amnesty International report. Most of them are awaiting trial.

There have been previous incidents of jailbreaks from the Makala prison. In 2017, a religious sect attacked the prison and freed dozens. The government said it is investigating the latest incident.

mk/lo (AP, Reuters)

