Dozens reported dead in Syria as Turkey-backed forces launch assault in Idlib

Turkish-backed militants attacked Syrian government forces in the northwestern Idlib province on Thursday, triggering a clash between the two sides, Turkish state-run media and Syrian opposition activists said.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Twitter that some 50 Syrian government soldiers were killed. Five tanks, two armored personnel carriers, two armed pickups and other equipment were also destroyed it said.

Two Turkish soldiers were also killed in an airstrike, the ministry said. Five others were injured in the strike that targeted Turkish troops, it said.

Russia, which backs the regime of Syrian President Bashir al-Assad, claimed responsibility for the responding airstrike.

Russia's defense ministry accused Turkey of providing artillery support, according to comments reported by Russian state-run RIA, Interfax and TASS news agencies.

The clashes came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of an "imminent" Turkish military offensive in Idlib. Earlier this month, 13 Turkish soldiers were killed as Syrian forces tried to reclaim the rebel-held stronghold.

dv/aw (AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.