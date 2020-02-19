 Dozens reported dead in Syria as Turkey-backed forces launch assault in Idlib | News | DW | 20.02.2020

News

Dozens reported dead in Syria as Turkey-backed forces launch assault in Idlib

Turkish-backed militants have clashed with Syrian government forces in Idlib as they tried to push into the area. Responding Russian airstrikes killed at least two soldiers.

A rocket being launched in Idlib, Syria (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Alsayed)

Turkish-backed militants attacked Syrian government forces in the northwestern Idlib province on Thursday, triggering a clash between the two sides, Turkish state-run media and Syrian opposition activists said.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Twitter that some 50 Syrian government soldiers were killed. Five tanks, two armored personnel carriers, two armed pickups and other equipment were also destroyed it said.

Two Turkish soldiers were also killed in an airstrike, the ministry said. Five others were injured in the strike that targeted Turkish troops, it said.

Russia, which backs the regime of Syrian President Bashir al-Assad, claimed responsibility for the responding airstrike.

Russia's defense ministry accused Turkey of providing artillery support, according to comments reported by Russian state-run RIA, Interfax and TASS news agencies.

The clashes came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of an "imminent" Turkish military offensive in Idlib. Earlier this month, 13 Turkish soldiers were killed as Syrian forces tried to reclaim the rebel-held stronghold.

  • A Syrian child looks up as relatives load belongings onto a truck ahead of leaving the town of Binnish in the northwestern province of Idlib, on February 4, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Families flee as frontline closes in

    Syrian troops have intensified their push for the country's last major rebel enclave — a "prelude to their total defeat," according to President Bashar Assad. The violence and mass displacement could result in the biggest humanitarian horror story of the 21st century, said the UN's humanitarian and emergency relief head, Mark Lowcock. Children in particular have become the face of this suffering.

  • Syrian families are seen on a truck with their belongings on their way to safer zones in Idlib, Syria on February 11, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Largest exodus since World War II

    Of the almost 900,000 forced from their homes and shelters in the last three months, 80% have been women and children, a UN spokesperson said. Around 300,000 of those have fled since the start of February alone. The wave of displacement is the largest exodus of civilians since World War II.

  • An view on a refugee camp during a freezing cold day in Idlib, Syria on February 13, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Deadly temperatures

    With temperatures reaching minus seven Celsius (19 degrees Fahrenheit) at the snow covered displacement camps in the hills near Turkey's borders, seven children have died from exposure and bad living conditions. Save the Children said families are burning whatever they can find to stay warm. The chairty warned the death toll could rise.

  • Armored personnel carrier vehicles, carrying commandos, pass through the Hatay province of Turkey to support Turkish border units on February 13, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Belligerents bolster forces

    Convoys of Turkish commandos rolled toward the former "de-escalation zone" as Russian-backed Syrian forces intensified their push to retake the area in late January. After 13 Turkish soldiers stationed there to support rebels were killed in early February, diplomatic efforts to broker a cease-fire stalled.

  • A family is seen on their way to safer zones with their belongings, from Daret Izze, Etarib regions in Idlib, Syria, on February 11, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Highway to nowhere

    Assad's offensive to retake the strategic M5 highway leading through Idlib province to Syria's second city, Aleppo; has been a long-term objective. After a Russian bombing campaign helped Syrian forces capture all towns along the route on February 11, fierce fighting in western Aleppo forced more than 43,000 toward the Turkish border.

  • Smoke rises from an airstrike in Idlib

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Russian bombing 'indiscriminate'

    The sheer number of Russian and Syrian aerial and artillery attacks on displacement camps, hospitals and schools "suggest they cannot all be accidental," UN human rights spokesperson Rupert Colville said. His office has recorded 299 civilian deaths this year, 93% caused by the Syrian government and its allies. Michelle Bachelet, the UN's human rights chief, called the campaign "indiscriminate."

  • Syrians inspect the wreckage of a military helicopter belonging to government forces after it was shot down over Aleppo province on February 14, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Rebels, jihadis strike back

    Turkish-supported rebels have been caught out by the onslaught, as have jihadis who are not officially backed by Ankara. One Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, scored a rare victory last week when they downed a particular model of helicopter that Syrian forces are thought to use to drop barrel bombs on civilians.

  • A man sits with his children in front of an oven at a makeshift camp in Idlib, Syria

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    Search for safety

    The UN's Bachelet said "no shelter is now safe" and displacement camps have been overwhelmed by the number of those fleeing from the violence. Many have left the camps to take their chances on the road. Bachelet called for humanitarian corridors to be established to allow civilians to escape.

  • Syrian families are seen at a camp in Turmanin near the Turkish border on a cold winter day in Idlib, Syria, on February 14, 2020

    Syria: Idlib reaches a breaking point

    No way out

    Turkey has closed its borders to prevent a further influx of Syrians. It already hosts 3.5 million refugees. That leaves the people of Idlib with no escape route. More than 500,000 of those fleeing are children.

    Author: Tom Allinson


dv/aw (AP, Reuters)

