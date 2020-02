Dozens reported dead in Syria as Turkey-backed forces launch assault in Idlib

Turkish-backed militants attacked Syrian government forces in the northwestern Idlib province, triggering a clash between the two sides, Turkish state-run media and Syrian opposition activists said.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Twitter that some 50 Syrian government soldiers were killed. Five tanks, two armored personnel carriers, two armed pickups and other equipment were also destroyed.

Two Turkish soldiers were also killed in an airstrike carried out by government forces, the ministry said. Five others were injured in the strike that targeted Turkish troops.

Russia, who back the regime of Syrian President Bashir al-Assad, also carried out strikes on the pro-Turkish militants in Idlib. Russia's defense ministry accused Turkey of providing artillery support, according to comments reported by Russian state-run RIA, Interfax and TASS news agencies.

The clashes come a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of an "imminent" Turkish military offensive in Idlib. Earlier this month, 13 Turkish soldiers were killed as Syrian forces tried to reclaim the rebel-held stronghold.

dv/aw (AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.