Dozens more die in India monsoon rains

At least 35 people have died in rain-related incidents in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and seven in the eastern state of Bihar since Saturday, Indian authorities reported.

Sandhaya Kureel, a spokeswoman for the Disaster Management and Relief Department in Uttar Pradesh, said Sunday that 17 people in the state were also injured. At least 29 houses collapsed because of heavy rain, she added.

Officials in eastern state of Bihar said that four people were killed in the state capital, Patna, when a huge tree fell on a vehicle. Three other people were killed in the state's Bhagalpur district when a wall collapsed on them following heavy rains.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the western state of Maharashtra was also hit by heavy rain, and nearly 3,000 people were moved to higher ground due to flooding in low-lying parts of the city of Pune and neighboring areas.

Flash floods after heavy rains killed at least 17 people in Maharashtra earlier this week.

More than 350 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in India, Nepal and Bangladesh this monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

The monsoon season sees heavy rains refill India's water reservoirs. They are vital for agriculture but cause immense destruction and loss of life and property.

Experts point to rising deforestation, poor urban planning and increased urbanization as the reasons behind the rise in the intensity of the floods.

