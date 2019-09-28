 Dozens more die in India monsoon rains | News | DW | 29.09.2019

News

Dozens more die in India monsoon rains

Torrential monsoon rains have killed at least 42 more people in India in the past 24 hours. More than 350 people have so far died in rain-related incidents in India, Nepal and Bangladesh during the monsoon season.

A woman walks past a damaged house following floods in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India

At least 35 people have died in rain-related incidents in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and seven in the eastern state of Bihar since Saturday, Indian authorities reported.

Read more: Week of floods in India kills dozens

Sandhaya Kureel, a spokeswoman for the Disaster Management and Relief Department in Uttar Pradesh, said Sunday that 17 people in the state were also injured. At least 29 houses collapsed because of heavy rain, she added.

Officials in eastern state of Bihar said that four people were killed in the state capital, Patna, when a huge tree fell on a vehicle. Three other people were killed in the state's Bhagalpur district when a wall collapsed on them following heavy rains.

Read more: Monsoon floods wreak havoc on India, death toll up

The Press Trust of India news agency said the western state of Maharashtra was also hit by heavy rain, and nearly 3,000 people were moved to higher ground due to flooding in low-lying parts of the city of Pune and neighboring areas.

Flash floods after heavy rains killed at least 17 people in Maharashtra earlier this week.

More than 350 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in India, Nepal and Bangladesh this monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

Read more: Scores dead as monsoons hit India, Nepal, Bangladesh

The monsoon season sees heavy rains refill India's water reservoirs. They are vital for agriculture but cause immense destruction and loss of life and property.

Experts point to rising deforestation, poor urban planning and increased urbanization as the reasons behind the rise in the intensity of the floods.

Watch video 01:38

Devastating floods in India persist

shs/jlw (dpa, AFP, AP)

