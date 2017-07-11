Dozens missing after Nigeria boat capsized

A boat carrying at least 160 people capsized Wednesday in the Niger River in northwestern Nigeria, with an unknown number of casualties.

Abdullahi Buhari Wara, an administrative head of the Ngaski district, said the boat was overloaded as it left central Niger and was traveling on the river, when it broke apart and sank. The incident occurred near the town of Wara, which is on the shores of the Kainji Lake, according to a spokesman of the governor of Kebbi.

"A rescue operation is underway but only 22 survivors and one dead body have been recovered," said Wara. "We are talking of around 140 passengers still missing."

Wara blamed the incident on overloading as the boat was meant to carry no more than 80 passengers. The vessel was also weighed down with bags of sand from a gold mine.

One survivor, Buhari Abubakar, said most of the passengers were women, with children also among the missing.

Coming to shore

Wara resident Qasimu Umar Wara said locals expected more people to wash to shore in the coming days.

"The boat was overloaded," Qasimu Wara told Reuters news agency. "My brother is among the missing. This is the worst boat accident that has happened in this water."

He said most of the passengers were returning from a newly-discovered gold vein in neighboring Niger. The Wara resident said most of the people who take the boat travel in the evening and return in the mornings.

"Most of them are petty traders, food vendors and the local miners," he added.

Boats capsize fairly regularly in Nigerian and Nigerien waters because of overcrowding and a lack of maintenance, especially during the annual rainy season.

Earlier this month 30 people drowned when an overloaded boat broke apart in central Niger. The boat broke in two after hitting a stump during a storm, according to emergency officials.

kbd/msh (AFP, Reuters)