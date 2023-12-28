Dozens killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

The Israeli military has again intensified its air and ground offensive in Gaza. Strikes on Thursday killed dozens of Palestinians as Israel continues its military campaign against Hamas, which is considered a terror group by many countries. Most of Gaza's population has been displaced.

[Video transcript]

The aftermath of another strike on the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

Much of the site is in ruins, with some residents still buried under rubble. Others have fled trying to escape the bombing.

(Waleed Mohamed Aeid, displaced Palestinian)

"They told us to go to Rafah, but we don't want to. Why should we? To go and live in the streets there? The entire neighbourhood here was evacuated."

As more people flee their homes in search of shelter, many end up in makeshift camps.

Overcrowded and without running water, daily life is a constant struggle.

(Ekhlas Shnenou, displaced woman from Gaza City)

"Enough of the war, enough of the pain, enough of the hunger, enough of the hurting. We are tired of everything in this life. There is nothing for basic needs. It is difficult to make dough, to wash clothes, we have to bring water to drink and to wash. We are all suffering."

(Dispaced Palestinian woman)

"We need to buy sanitary towels for girls and women. We can't find any. We have to wait in long queues."

With supplies running low, food prices are also soaring. The UN refugee agency has warned that 40 percent of Gaza's population is at risk of famine.

(Displaced Gazan)

"Some people can't even buy canned food because of the prices — ten times higher than before."

No matter where they go, Gazans say their lives are always at risk. If the bombing doesn't kill them, they fear a slow death from hunger or disease.

