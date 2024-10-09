  1. Skip to content
Dozens killed in Israeli strike on Gaza safe zone

Ben Fajzullin | Tania Krämer in Jerusalem
September 10, 2024

Early on Tuesday morning, an Israeli air strike reportedly hit a tent encampment in a designated safe zone near the city of Khan Younis, killing at least 40 people, according to Gaza officials. DW's Tania Krämer has the latest.

Ben Fajzullin | Foto für die Autorenseite
Ben Fajzullin DW Anchor & Correspondent, covers breaking news, global affairs and social issues.
