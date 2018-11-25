Dozens injured in Aleppo chemical attack: Syria state media

A rebel attack on Aleppo has left dozens suffering of breathing problems and blurred vision, with a smell of gas reported over the city, according to Syrian media. Officials said all of the victims were civilians.
Some 100 people have been treated for symptoms including breathing difficulties and blurred vision in Aleppo, after rebels fired shells into two regions of the city, state media said on Sunday.
Syrian officials and residents suspect the shells contained poisonous gas, with symptoms suggesting chlorine, according to medical official Haj Taha.
A doctor told Syrian state TV on Saturday that at least two people, including one child, were in critical condition.
In a statement, Syria's Foreign Ministry on Sunday called on "the [UN] Security Council to immediately and strongly condemn these terrorist crimes ... (and take) deterrent, punitive measures against the nations and regimes that support and fund terrorism."
Read more: Pro-Turkey rebels refuse to disarm in Idlib buffer zone
Rebels reject accusations as 'lies'
Witnesses reported a smell of toxic gas after the projectiles hit, which was also confirmed by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
"There are often missiles on the city but this is the first time we smelled such a smell," a patient told state TV while at the hospital.
Russia on Sunday accused rebels of having fired shells filled with chlorine at Aleppo.
However, rebels around the city have rejected the claims. Rebel commander Abdel-Salam Abdel-Razak, who once served in Syria's chemical weapons' program, said the militants did not have gas-based ammunition or the capability to launch gas-filled shells.
"These are lies," Abdel-Razak tweeted in response to reports of a rebel gas attack.
War returns to Aleppo
Aleppo was retaken by government forces in 2016, following years of siege. Despite a subsequent truce brokered by Turkey and Russia, rebels have intensified their shelling of the city in recent weeks. The government has responded by launching attacks on rebel positions elsewhere in Aleppo province.
Read more: As civilian evacuation ends, Syrian army 'reclaims' Aleppo
The government and the numerous rebel factions have traded accusations of chemical weapons use since the conflict broke out in 2011. Last year, a suspected government attack killed around 100 people in the town of Khan Sheikhoun prompting the US to fire tomahawk missiles at Syrian government forces. This strategy was repeated following the Douma chemical attack in April, also blamed on the Syrian government.
dj/cmk (AP, Reuters, Interfax)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Twelve children and several adult civilians have been killed in clashes between rebel and regime forces, a monitor says. The deaths come as the Syrian regime steps up its bid to oust opposition fighters from the city. (20.11.2016)
The evacuation of eastern Aleppo has been completed, according to state media. Within minutes of the news, President Bashar al-Assad's military said it had retaken the war-torn city. (22.12.2016)
A UN panel has confirmed the Syrian regime used sarin gas at Khan Sheikhun in April. The US responded to the attack by launching cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase. (27.10.2017)
In retaliation for a chemical weapons attack in Douma, US President Donald Trump has said the US military launched strikes on Syrian chemical weapons capabilities. Russia has warned of "consequences" for the strikes. (14.04.2018)