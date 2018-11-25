 Dozens injured in Aleppo chemical attack: Syria state media | News | DW | 25.11.2018

News

Dozens injured in Aleppo chemical attack: Syria state media

A rebel attack on Aleppo has left dozens suffering of breathing problems and blurred vision, with a smell of gas reported over the city, according to Syrian media. Officials said all of the victims were civilians.

A doctor treating a man in Aleppo (picture-alliance/AP Photo/SANA)

Some 100 people have been treated for symptoms including breathing difficulties and blurred vision in Aleppo, after rebels fired shells into two regions of the city, state media said on Sunday.

Syrian officials and residents suspect the shells contained poisonous gas, with symptoms suggesting chlorine, according to medical official Haj Taha.

A doctor told Syrian state TV on Saturday that at least two people, including one child, were in critical condition.

In a statement, Syria's Foreign Ministry on Sunday called on "the [UN] Security Council to immediately and strongly condemn these terrorist crimes ... (and take) deterrent, punitive measures against the nations and regimes that support and fund terrorism."

Read more: Pro-Turkey rebels refuse to disarm in Idlib buffer zone

Rebels reject accusations as 'lies'

Witnesses reported a smell of toxic gas after the projectiles hit, which was also confirmed by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"There are often missiles on the city but this is the first time we smelled such a smell," a patient told state TV while at the hospital.

  • Syrien Stadtpanorama Aleppo 2006 (Getty Images/AFP/R. Haidar)

    The battle for Aleppo

    Aleppo before the war

    Bashar al-Assad's father, Hafiz al-Assad ruled the country with an iron grip and draconian state of emergency laws. Many experts believed that after Hafiz handed over the reins to his son Bashar, the latter would pave the way for a "Damascus spring" and usher in political and economic reform.

  • Syrien Demonstration gegen Präsident Bashar Assad in Damaskus Vorort (dapd)

    The battle for Aleppo

    2011: Violence breaks out

    But instead, Bashar chose to stick to the old by suppressing the opposition with the help of Syria's dreaded security forces. His repressive leadership came under heavy pressure as it tried to stifle growing protests among its population with a brutal crackdown.

  • Syrische Rebellen in der Nähe von Aleppo (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The battle for Aleppo

    2012: Rebels take parts of Aleppo

    In early 2012, rebels took control of the rural areas northwest of Aleppo. Protesters were shot at for the first time in July and rebels started to fight for the city itself. Poorer eastern districts quickly fell to the insurgents.

  • Syrien Bürgerkrieg Aleppo Luftangriffe (Reuters/M. Salman)

    The battle for Aleppo

    2013: Rebel gains

    People ran for their lives upon hearing a nearby plane dropping bombs during a protest against President Assad in the al-Katerji Tariq district in Aleppo February 22, 2013. After losing the international highway between Hama and Aleppo, the government fought to keep alternative supply lines south of Aleppo accessible.

  • Syrien Bürgerkrieg Aleppo (Reuters/M. Barakat)

    The battle for Aleppo

    Umayyad Mosque destroyed

    In April 2013, the minaret of Aleppo's Umayyad Mosque, which was built between the 8th and 13th centuries, collapsed after being struck during fighting. After nine months of fighting that devastated many districts in Aleppo, rebels controlled more than half of the city.

  • Syrien Vater trauert um seine Kinder 2013 (Reuters)

    The battle for Aleppo

    Suffering citizens and first barrel bombs

    A father mourns the death of his two children. The western, government-held half of Aleppo comes under almost complete siege as rebels briefly cut the alternative route. The first barrel bombs were dropped on Aleppo in December 2013.

  • Syrien Aleppo - Mitglieder der Civil Defense retten Kinder nach Luftangriff (Reuters/S. Kitaz)

    The battle for Aleppo

    2014: Rebels and government both consolidate positions

    Members of the Civil Defence rescue children in the al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, June 2, 2014. The government's control of the skies starts to show as it increasingly uses jets and helicopters to strike rebels.

  • Syrien Krieg - Zerstörung in Aleppo (Reuters/H. Katan)

    The battle for Aleppo

    2015: Massive rebel gains and Russian intervention

    A general view shows a damaged street with sandbags used as barriers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, March 6, 2015. A series of rebel advances put the government under pressure in northwest Syria.

  • Russland Syrien Assad bei Putin (Reuters/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/A. Druzhinin)

    The battle for Aleppo

    Putin meets Assad in Moscow

    Russian President Putin and Syrian President Assad met in Moscow, October 20, 2015. Soon after, the first Russian air strikes took place. Although Russia announced that its air force was ready to provide support to the Free Syrian Army in its fight against the "Islamic State", Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov also stressed that his forces were still backing Assad.

  • Syrien Bürgerkrieg Aleppo russische Hilfslieferungen (Reuters/O. Sanadiki)

    The battle for Aleppo

    2016: The siege and bombardment of Aleppo

    Syrians reaching out for Russian food aid. The text on the bag, which shows the Syrian and Russian national flags, reads: "Russia is with you". In July, government forces fully encircled eastern Aleppo for the first time. The siege was broken ten days later by a rebel counterattack.

  • Syrien Krieg - Evakuierungen in Aleppo (Reuters/A. Ismail)

    The battle for Aleppo

    Evacuation of Aleppo

    After months of intense bombardment in which many hospitals were hit, the Russian and Syrian governments urged rebels and civilians to evecuate east Aleppo. On December 13, insurgents agreed to withdraw in a ceasefire deal. The evacuation began the next day.

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


Russia on Sunday accused rebels of having fired shells filled with chlorine at Aleppo.

However, rebels around the city have rejected the claims. Rebel commander Abdel-Salam Abdel-Razak, who once served in Syria's chemical weapons' program, said the militants did not have gas-based ammunition or the capability to launch gas-filled shells.

"These are lies," Abdel-Razak tweeted in response to reports of a rebel gas attack.

War returns to Aleppo

Aleppo was retaken by government forces in 2016, following years of siege. Despite a subsequent truce brokered by Turkey and Russia, rebels have intensified their shelling of the city in recent weeks. The government has responded by launching attacks on rebel positions elsewhere in Aleppo province.

Read more: As civilian evacuation ends, Syrian army 'reclaims' Aleppo

Watch video 01:41
Now live
01:41 mins.

Aleppo: Getting better, but a long way to normal

The government and the numerous rebel factions have traded accusations of chemical weapons use since the conflict broke out in 2011. Last year, a suspected government attack killed around 100 people in the town of Khan Sheikhoun prompting the US to fire tomahawk missiles at Syrian government forces. This strategy was repeated following the Douma chemical attack in April, also blamed on the Syrian government.

dj/cmk (AP, Reuters, Interfax)

