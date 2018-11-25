Dozens hurt as 6.3 magnitude quake strikes western Iran

The epicenter, near the border with Iraq, was close to where another quake last year killed more than 600 people. Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the area after reports of over 170 injuries.
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has hit western Iran, state broadcaster IRIB reported late Sunday.
According to the US Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) near the town of Sarpol Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province.
Pir Hossein Kolivand, the head of the country's emergency department, said at least 170 people were hurt.
The area, which borders Iraq, suffered half of the casualties from a similar magnitude quake last year, some victims still remain homeless.
Local media reported that local residents fled into the streets after Sunday's quake in fear.
"Fortunately, the quake was not near bigger cities. But it might have caused damage in villages and I hope not that many villages are located where it hit," Ali Moradi, head of Iran's seismology center, told state TV.
Felt hundreds of kilometers away
The quake was felt across seven Iranian provinces, along with neighboring Kuwait and the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, local news agencies reported.
Authorities said six rescue teams were immediately deployed, and that the country's army and paramilitary Revolutionary Guard were also responding.
Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences an earthquake every day on average. Last November, a magnitude 7.3 quake hit near Sarpol-e Zahab, a predominantly Kurdish town, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands.
The region, nestled in the Zagros Mountains, largely rebuilt in recent decades after Iran and Iraq's ruinous 1980s war, saw many buildings collapse or sustain major damage in the 2017 quake.
In 2003, a quake of a magnitude of 6.6 in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the historic city of Bam.
