Dozens feared trapped in India building collapse

Some 70 people were feared trapped and at least 15 injured after a five-storey apartment building collapsed in the town of Mahad, 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of Mumbai, police said in a statement Monday.

The building comprised 47 flats, police added.

India's National Disaster Response Force sent rescue crews and canine teams to site of the accident. Rescue operations are expected to continue throughout the night.

Uddhav Thackery, chief minister of Maharashtra state, where Mahad is located, gave local authorities his assurance of support for speedy rescue and relief work in a statement on Twitter.

The cause of the collapse was not entirely clear. Such incidents are common in India, particularly during the monsoon season, when rainy conditions make buildings with shoddy construction more vulnerable.

More than 1,200 deaths in India have been attributed to monsoon-related disasters this year, including 800 in India.

dr/msh (dpa, AFP, Reuters)