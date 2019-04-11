Dozens feared trapped in deadly Cambodia building collapse

At least three construction workers died when a seven-storey building collapsed in Cambodia early Saturday.

"We have pulled out a body and we see two more bodies still stuck between debris," Yun Min, the governor of Preah Sihanouk province, said. At least 13 people were injured.

"We have rescued 20 so far... we still can't say exactly how many are trapped in the debris," he added.

Up to 30 people could be buried in the rubble, Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said.

Thul Phorsda, the city police chief, said a rescue operation was underway to search for people trapped in the rubble.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the building to collapse.

Poor labor protection

It occurred in a building under construction in the resort town of Sihanoukville, where there has been a boom of Chinese-owned casinos and hotels.

Between 2016 and 2018, $1 billion (€880 million) was invested by Chinese government and private businesses in the Preah Sihanouk province, according to official statistics.

Building accidents are common in Cambodia. The Southeast Asian country is notorious for lax safety laws and poor labor protections.

shs,cw/jm

