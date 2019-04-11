 Dozens feared trapped in deadly Cambodia building collapse | News | DW | 22.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Dozens feared trapped in deadly Cambodia building collapse

Three people have been confirmed killed in a building collapse in Cambodia. The building was under construction in the resort town of Sihanoukville which has seen a boom in hotels and casinos.

China | Immobilienmarkt | Werbung (Getty Images/P. Bronstein)

At least three construction workers died when a seven-storey building collapsed in Cambodia early Saturday.

"We have pulled out a body and we see two more bodies still stuck between debris," Yun Min, the governor of Preah Sihanouk province said. At least 13 people were injured.

"We have rescued 20 so far... we still can't say exactly how many are trapped in the debris," he added.

Up to 30 people could be buried in the rubble, Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said.

The collapse occurred in a building under-construction in the resort town of Sihanoukville, where there has been a boom of Chinese-owned casinos and hotels. 

Between 2016 and 2018, $1 billion (€ )was invested by Chinese government and private businesses in the Preah Sihanouk province, according to official statistics.

More to come...

Watch video 02:48

Cambodian coastal paradise or environmental nightmare?

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

 

DW recommends

Cambodia electricity shortage cripples small businesses

Large parts of Cambodia have had to endure hours of daily power outages after the country's main provider said it was unable to meet demand due to dry weather. Small businesses are suffering the most. (11.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cambodian coastal paradise or environmental nightmare?  

Related content

Kambodscha Verkehr in Phnom Penh

Cambodia electricity shortage cripples small businesses 11.04.2019

Large parts of Cambodia have had to endure hours of daily power outages after the country's main provider said it was unable to meet demand due to dry weather. Small businesses are suffering the most.

Mosambik,Chimanimani: Kinder tragen Trinkwasser

Cyclone Idai: A race against time 29.03.2019

In southeast Africa, the search is on for Cyclone Idai's victims. In Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, people are digging with shovels and their bare hands to find their loved ones. But it's a race against time.

Brasilien | Erdrutsch bei Rio de Janeiro

Brazil: At least 10 killed in mudslide near Rio de Janeiro 11.11.2018

Eleven people have been rescued from the rubble of a mudslide near Rio de Janeiro, while four are still missing. The mudslide follows days of heavy rain in the area.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  