Dozens dead in India train derailment

At least 70 people were killed and hundreds more injured when multiple trains collided in India's eastern state of Odisha.

The accident happened in Balasore, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Odisha's state capital, Bhubaneswar.

What do we know so far?

The accident happened around 7:20 p.m. local time (13:50 GMT) near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.

Press Trust of India (PTI) cited officials as saying that three trains were involved in the crash.

PTI reported that the first to derail was the Bengaluru to Howrah train, which is known as the Howrah Superfast Express. Some of its carriages fell onto adjacent tracks.

Those derailed coaches collided with the Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai.

As it derailed, the Coromandel Express then hit a freight train, officials told PTI.

The news agencies PTI and India Today reported 70 dead, while other media reported between 30 and 50.



Image: Press Trust of India/dpa/picture alliance

News channel NDTV reported that 179 people were taken to hospitals.

The Hindustan Times cited officials as saying that another 600 to 700 people are still trapped.

Television images showed rescue teams trying to reach the survivors trapped inside mangled carriages.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that rescue operations were underway at the site and "all possible assistance" is being given to those affected.

Jena said about 60 ambulances and emergency teams had been dispatched to help transport the injured to hospitals.

mm/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)