Dozens dead in Haiti earthquake

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 29 people, authorities said.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency to deal with the natural disaster.

"I present my sympathies to the parents of the victims of this violent earthquake, that has caused the loss of several lives and material damage in various provinces," Prime Minister Ariel Henry wrote on Twitter.

Henry said he had mobilized "all the resources of my administration to come to the aid of the victims."

US President Joe Biden on Saturday authorized an immediate response to the Haitian earthquake. He has named Samantha Power as coordinator of the relief effort, a White House official said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) issued a "red alert" for fatalities, warning that high casualties were "probable" and the "disaster is likely widespread."

It predicted significant damage to be "likely" as much of the population in Haiti live in buildings that are vulnerable to shaking.

What do we know so far?

The quake hit at 8:29 a.m. local time (1229 UTC) and was also felt in the Dominican Republic, which has a land border with Haiti on the island of Hispanola.

Tremors were also felt hundreds of kilometers away in Jamaica and Cuba.

The epicenter of the quake was at sea around 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported an earthquake of a magnitude of 7.6 in the region.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning but later said "there is no further threat."

The long shock was felt throughout the country and material damage was recorded in the southwestern peninsula of the island, according to images from witnesses.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that water from from a presumed tsunami swamped Les Cayes, which has a population of 126,000, but it soon receded.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Les Cayes hospital on the southern Haitian coast has collapsed.

The quake was also felt in Haiti's capital city Port-au-Prince which is located 153 kilometers from Petit Trou.

Many residents of the capital rushed into the streets in fear, although there did not appear to be much damage there.

Guantanamo Bay resident Daniel Ross told Reuters news agency that furniture shook but buildings stood firm.

Senator confirmed dead

Among the dead was Gabriel Fortunè, a former senator and mayor of Cayes on the southern coast of Haiti, which unconfirmed reports suggest has taken significant damage.

"He was in a hotel, Le Manguier in Les Cayes, and the hotel crashed down. He is confirmed dead." Anne Rose Schoen, a Haitian journalist told DW.

Another journalist, Frantz Duval tweeted pictures of the destroyed Le Manguier hotel.

"It is going to be very difficult because it isn’t an earthquake like we had in 2010 that was concentrated in Port au Prince," Schoen said. "It is an earthquake that has affected many different towns in the south and many of these towns cannot be reached easily."

She said that this was because to get to the south it was necessary to drive through to a Port au Prince neighborhood called Carrefour in the southwestern area which is dominated by gang war.

"It will be very difficult to get the goods there for the people that are in need," added Schoen.

Tragedy strikes again

Haiti, considered the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, is still living with the impact of the catastrophic 2010 earthquake that left some 200,000 people dead.

Damage from the quake, which struck near the densely populated capital, was estimated at $8 billion (€6.78 billion).

More than a million and a half Haitians were made homeless and 60% of the country's healthcare system was destroyed.

The rebuilding of the country's main hospital remains incomplete, and nongovernmental organizations have struggled to make up for the state's many deficiencies.

Haiti has also been in a state of political turmoil since the assassination of Jovenel Moise in July.

He was shot dead in a middle-of-the-night attack at his residence by a heavily armed commando force.

The US National Hurricane Center has forecasted that Tropical Storm Grace will reach Haiti late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

jc/mm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)