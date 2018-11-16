 Dozens dead in Afghanistan suicide attack | News | DW | 20.11.2018

News

Dozens dead in Afghanistan suicide attack

A suicide bomber has blown themselves up in a banquet hall filled with religious clerics. It is one of the deadliest attacks in the country this year.

Afghan men carry an injured person to a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul.

At least 50 people are dead after a suicide bomber attacked a gathering of religious clerics in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Najibullah Danish told DW that the clerics had gathered at Uranus Wedding Palace in Kabul to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammad, when they were attacked in early the early evening.

More than 83 people were injured.

"All the casualties are religious clerics," he said.

The attacker entered a banquet room at the venue near Kabul airport and detonated his explosives.

"Hundreds of Islamic scholars and their followers had gathered to recite verses from the holy Koran to observe the Eid Milad-un-Nabi festival at the private banquet hall," said Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for Kabul police.

An unconfirmed photo shared on local WhatsApp groups appeared to show the function room littered with blood-splattered bodies, overturned chairs and broken glass.

So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is one of the deadliest to strike the country this year.

aw/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP)

