Dortmund Zoo welcomes baby white rhino

The Dortmund Zoo announced the arrival of a new baby southern white rhinoceros on Friday.

The sturdy male calf was born Wednesday night and already weighs 50 kilograms (110 pounds), the western German zoo said in a statement.

His mother Shakina gave birth to the calf after a 16-month pregnancy.

"Mother and son are doing well and need to rest after their exciting night," the Dortmund Zoo said in a statement.

To give both mother and baby time to rest, zoo officials have temporarily closed off their enclosure to the public.

Visitors can still catch a glimpse of the baby rhino through a live-feed set up outside the rhinoceros house.

The zoo is still working on a name for the male calf.

Shakina previously gave birth to a daughter in 2014. The daughter, dubbed Abebi, now lives in the Kerkrade Zoo in the Netherlands.

The newest arrival in Dortmund has a tough act to follow after a busy 2019 in the country's zoos.

Last month the Berlin Zoo unveiled the names of the first baby pandas born in Germany, twins born in September. They will be called Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan, which roughly translate to "long-awaited dream" and "dream come true."

