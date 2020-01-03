 Dortmund Zoo welcomes baby white rhino | News | DW | 10.01.2020

News

Dortmund Zoo welcomes baby white rhino

The zoo in western Germany celebrated the arrival of a hefty baby southern white rhinoceros. After a 16-month pregnancy, rhino mother Shakina gave birth to the 50-kilogram male calf.

Deutschland | Nashorm-Nachwuchs im Dortmunder Zoo (picture-alliance/dpa/Zoo Dortmund/Marcel Stawinoga)

The Dortmund Zoo announced the arrival of a new baby southern white rhinoceros on Friday.

The sturdy male calf was born Wednesday night and already weighs 50 kilograms (110 pounds), the western German zoo said in a statement.

His mother Shakina gave birth to the calf after a 16-month pregnancy.

"Mother and son are doing well and need to rest after their exciting night," the Dortmund Zoo said in a statement.

To give both mother and baby time to rest, zoo officials have temporarily closed off their enclosure to the public.

Read more: Researchers create hybrid northern white rhino embryos

Rhinoceros mother Shakina nuzzles her newborn baby at the Dormund Zoo (picture-alliance/dpa/Zoo Dortmund/Marcel Stawinoga)

Both mama and baby rhino are doing well after the birth, the zoo said

Visitors can still catch a glimpse of the baby rhino through a live-feed set up outside the rhinoceros house.

The zoo is still working on a name for the male calf.

Shakina previously gave birth to a daughter in 2014. The daughter, dubbed Abebi, now lives in the Kerkrade Zoo in the Netherlands.

The newest arrival in Dortmund has a tough act to follow after a busy 2019 in the country's zoos.

Last month the Berlin Zoo unveiled the names of the first baby pandas born in Germany, twins born in September. They will be called Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan, which roughly translate to "long-awaited dream" and "dream come true."

Watch video 03:00

Northern white rhino embryos created in a petri dish

Sumatran rhino becomes extinct in Malaysia as lone survivor dies

With only 30 to 80 remaining around the world, the death of a 25-year-old female Sumatran rhino means the animal has become extinct in Malaysia. Decades of poaching had left the animals critically endangered. (23.11.2019)  

Angry rhino flips car at German safari park

The zookeeper emerged from the attack on her small hatchback with only bruises. It's unclear what enraged the 30-year-old rhinoceros. (28.08.2019)  

Researchers create hybrid northern white rhino embryos

Berlin zoologists have succeeded in producing living rhinoceros embryos from stored sperm of the northern white rhinoceros. The breakthrough nourishes hope of bringing the nearly extinct species back to life. (04.07.2018)  

