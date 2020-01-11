Dortmund bomb disposal underway, thousands evacuated

A 250-kilogram (550-pound) bomb was safely defused in Dortmund's southwest on Sunday following a large-scale evacuation and the closure of the city's main train station.

Dortmund authorities said work had begun on the second detonation.

The city administration had earlier confirmed that special disposal teams had discovered two unexmploded bombs from World War II in the densely populated the Klinikviertel (clinic quarter). Substrata searches of the area found two other devices that turned out not to be explosives.

Containers stacked as walls blocked streets to absorb potential blast waves, and barriers warned that "entry is forbidden," as the detonation operation got underway. Police helicopters scanned the streets from overhead to ensure residents had left as instructed.

Read more: Evacuations as Dortmund scans for suspected WWII bombs

A bomber from Britain's Royal Air Force flies over Germany's Ruhr region during a raid on 12 October 1944

A total of 14,000 people were asked to leave their homes. Starting Saturday, hundreds of patients and senior citizens had been relocated from two hospitals in the area. Several hundred residents unable to stay with relatives and friends had headed to an outlying school converted into a social center by Sunday morning.

Adjacent main rail station closed

Dortmund's famed Football Museum and its main railway station were closed to through traffic from midday. Substitute passenger buses were provided to two other Ruhr District rail hubs, Duisburg and Wanne-Eickel near Herne.

Dortmund Zoo's offer of free entry to those evacuated had been taken up by 300 residents, reported public broadcaster WDR Sunday.

Ruhr District pummeled in 1943

The bombs stem from World War II. British squadrons bombed central Dortmund heavily in May 1943 during a monthslong Allied aerial campaign to pummel heavy industry in the surrounding Ruhr District used by the-then Nazi regime.

Defusing unexploded ordnance is a frequent exercise still across Germany, because an estimated 10% penetrated the ground and failed to detonate. Past, similar evacuations have included Koblenz, Augsburg, Dresden and Frankfurt.

Frankfurt, April 4, 2019: detonating old American ordnance near the European Central Bank

Construction projects — as are planned for Dortmund's precinct — are typically preceded in Germany by checks for unexploded ordnance, often using old Allied aerial photos showing impact craters left during the Second World War.

nm,ipj/rc (dpa, AFP)