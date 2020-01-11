Dortmund awaits bomb disposals, two devices located

Police helicopters scanned Dortmund's Klinikviertel (clinic quarter) just southwest of its main rail station on Sunday to make sure everyone had left as instructed during the preparatory phases of a scheduled weekend operation.

Dortmund city administration said two suspected bomb remains had been confirmed by special disposal teams. Substrata searches to uncover two more possible devices were continuing.

Barriers warned that "entry is forbidden" as experts worked on defusing the first device found. The city said it was a 250-kilogram bomb found in the precinct's Luisenstrasse [Luisen Street]. It had been defused. To follow was the second device.



Read more: Evacuations as Dortmund scans for suspected WWII bombs

Starting Saturday, hundreds of clinic patients and senior citizens had been relocated. Several hundred residents unable to stay with relatives and friends had headed to an outlying school converted into a social center by Sunday morning.

Containers stacked as walls blocked streets to absorb potential blast waves.

Adjacent main rail station closed

Dortmund's famed Football Museum and its train station were closed to through traffic from midday. Substitute passenger buses were provided to two other Ruhr District rail hubs, Duisburg and Wanne-Eickel near Herne.

Dortmund Zoo's offer of free entry to those evacuated had been taken up by 300 residents, reported public WDR broadcasting Sunday.

Ruhr District pummeled in 1943

The bombs — possibly up to four — stem from World War Two. British squadrons bombed central Dortmund heavily in May 1943 during a months-long Allied aerial campaign to pummel heavy industry in the surrounding Ruhr District used by the-then Nazi regime.

Defusing unexploded ordnance is a frequent exercise still across Germany, because an estimated 10% penetrated the ground and failed to detonate. Past, similar evacuations have included Koblenz, Augsburg, Dresden and Frankfurt.

Frankfurt, April 4, 2019: detonating old American ordnance near the European Central Bank

Construction projects — as are planned for Dortmund's precinct — are typically preceded in Germany by checks for unexploded ordnance, often using old Allied aerial photos showing impact craters left during World War Two.

ipj/rc (dpa, AFP)