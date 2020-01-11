Dortmund awaits bomb disposals, two devices located

Police helicopters scanned Dortmund's Klinikviertel (clinic quarter) just southwest of its main rail station on Sunday to make sure everyone had left as told in a scheduled weekend operation.

Dortmund city administration said suspected bomb remains had been confirmed by special disposal teams. Substrata searches to uncover two more possible devices were continuing. Barriers warned that "entry is forbidden as experts worked on defusing the first device found."

Read more: Evacuations as Dortmund scans for suspected WWII bombs

Starting Sunday, hundreds of clinic patients and senior citizens had been relocated. Several hundred residents unable to stay with relatives and friends had headed to an outlying school converted into a social center.

Containers stacked as walls blocked streets to absorb potential blast waves.

Dortmund's famed Football Museum and its train station were closed to through traffic from midday. Substitute passenger buses were provided to two other Ruhr District rail hubs, Duisburg and Wanne-Eickel near Herne.

Dortmund Zoo's offer of free entry to those evacuated had been taken up by 300 residents, reported public WDR broadcasting.

The bombs — up to four — stem from World War Two. British squadrons bombed central Dortmund heavily in May 1943.

Defusing unexploded ordnance is a frequent exercise still across Germany, because an estimated 10% penetrated the ground and failed to detonate. Past, similar evacuations have included Koblenz, Augsburg, Dresden and Frankfurt.

Frankfurt, April 4, 2019: detonating old American ordnance near the European Central Bank

Construction projects — as are planned for Dortmund's precinct — are typically preceded in Germany by checks for unexploded ordnance, often using old Allied aerial photos showing World War Two impact craters.

In 1943 then-Nazi Germany's key industrial zone was pummeled by Allied bombers, including a British raid on central Dortmund on the night of May 4/5, 1943.

ipj/rc (dpa, AFP)