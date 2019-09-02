 Dorian brings ′fury′ to Bahamas as it crawls toward US | News | DW | 02.09.2019

News

Dorian brings 'fury' to Bahamas as it crawls toward US

Hurricane Dorian has caused "devastating" damage as it moves across the Bahamas and toward Florida on a hard-to-predict route. Experts warn of a life-threatening impact, though the storm might just miss the US coastline.

  • Hurricane Dorian - satelite image (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/Planet Pix/Noaa)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Closing in on Florida

    This satellite image taken September 1 shows Dorian reaching the Bahamas and bearing down on the US state of Florida. Dorian exploded from a Category 3 to Category 5 hurricane in just two days, with maximal sustained winds now reaching 295 kilometers (185 miles) per hour.

  • Palm tree blowing in the wind in the Bahamas (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Espinosa)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Blowing over Bahamas

    The hurricane overturned cars and ripped off roofs after making landfall in the Bahamas. Many islanders have been evacuated. The eye of the storm is moving very slowly, and residents may be forced to cope with more than 30 hours of hurricane winds, torrential rain and flooding.

  • Donald Trump speaking to the media about hurricane Dorian (Getty Images/T. Brenner)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Bad time for golf

    US President Donald Trump has described the storm as "monstrous" and urged everyone to heed any evacuation orders given by the authorities. Previously, Florida officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for Trump's private Mar-a-Lago golf resort. The governors of Georgia and South Carolina have ordered mandatory evacuations of their states' coastal areas as of noon Monday.

  • An evacuee lies on a cot at an evacuation shelter for people with special needs, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Stuart, Florida (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Herbert)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Better safe than sorry

    The hurricane's path remains uncertain, and US experts have said it's possible the storm could head north and only graze the US east coast. Even so, authorities have already set up shelters and started encouraging people to relocate.

  • Shoppers in central Florida (picture-alliance/AP/Orlando Sentinel/J. Burbank)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Waiting for water

    Florida officials have urged residents to stock up on food, water and medicine to last them at least seven days. This Costco store in central Florida is currently only allowing two cases of bottled water per person.

  • NASA employees look on as the Artemis launch tower rolls back (Reuters/S. Sesius)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Science vs. nature

    NASA scientists developed this mobile launch pad to help them send more humans to the moon. As the storm nears Cape Canaveral, they have decided to move it into the massive Vehicle Assembly Building to keep it safe. But it may not be enough — the building was made to withstand winds of more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) per hour, much lower than Dorian's 295 kph wind speeds.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


Winds reaching 295 kilometers (185 miles) per hour ripped down power lines, shredded roads and overturned cars in the Bahamas as Dorian hammered the islands on Sunday.

"It's devastating," Joy Jibrilu from Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism & Aviation told reporters.

"There has been huge damage to property and infrastructure. Luckily, no loss of life reported," she added.

Dorian is now a Category 5 hurricane, the most dangerous on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. It made landfall on the northwest section of the archipelago earlier on Sunday and its "fury" was now bearing on the Grand Bahama island, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

'Worst day of my life'

In an emotional press conference, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis described Dorian as a "monster storm."

"This is probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people," the 65-year-old leader said in televised remarks. "I just want to say as a physician I've been trained to withstand many things, but never anything like this."

Read more: Climate change and extreme weather: Science proving the link

Dorian's winds have grown in strength in recent days, but the storm itself is moving slower, prolonging its impact on islands in its path. NHC director Ken Graham said the Bahamas would be facing "major hurricane winds ... storm surge [and] torrential rainfall" for 30 hours or more.

On Sunday afternoon local time, it was crawling toward Florida at 8 kilometers (some 5 miles) per hour, with its core around 281 kilometers away from West Palm Beach.

Near miss or full impact?

The storm's path might take it north before it makes landfall on US territory, albeit with very little room to spare. US experts have predicted that Dorian will be some 40 to 50 miles off Florida's coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, with hurricane force winds reaching some 35 miles toward the shore.

However, NHC director Graham pointed that this outcome is far from certain and that with every new forecast "we keep nudging [Dorian's track] a little bit to the left" and closer to the coast.

"Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast through mid-week, and storm surge and hurricane warning are in effect," the NHC said online.

"Only a slight deviation to the left of the official forecast would bring the core of Dorian near or over the Florida east coast."

The storm still threatens Florida, Georgia, and North and South Carolina with powerful winds and potentially deadly flooding. The governors of Georgia and South Carolina have ordered mandatory evacuations of their states' coastal areas as of noon Monday.

One of the strongest storms ever recorded

With maximum sustained winds of 295 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching up to 354 kilometers per hour, Dorian is among the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic. It's tied for second place with Gilbert in 1998, Wilma in 2005 and the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

First place is still claimed by Hurricane Allen, which marked winds of around 306 kilometers per hour in 1980, but never made landfall.

dj/cmk (AP, Reuters, AFP)

