 Doomsday Clock suggests the end is closer than ever | News | DW | 23.01.2020

News

Doomsday Clock suggests the end is closer than ever

The metaphorical timing was established in 1947 to warn humankind of how close we are to annihilating the planet with technologies of our own making. It had been set at 11:58 p.m. for the last two years.

ÛSA Doomsday Clock in Washington (picture-alliance/newscom/K. Cedeno)

The Doomsday Clock moved forward to 100 seconds to midnight, with threats to humanity leaving us more perilously close to the end than ever before, according to the researchers who set the metaphorical time on Thursday.

The timekeeping device in 2018 was set to exactly 11:58 p.m., primarily because of the threats of climate change and nuclear warfare. These risks have now been deemed more ominous by scientists, who pushed the clock 20 seconds closer to midnight.

Read more: 'Doomsday Clock' remains at 2 minutes to midnight

The Doomsday Clock was created in 1947 with the intention of raising awareness of the impending dangers posed to humankind. When the clock first began to tick, World War II was still fresh in the mind, as the US and the USSR were about to embark on an arms race that would see the two nations on the brink of war for the better part of four decades.

By the early 1990s and with the Cold War drawing to a close, the Doomsday Clock was set to 17 minutes before midnight. Other significant breakthroughs came in the form of arms reduction treaties being signed.

  • A diver behind a coral

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Transient treasure

    Of the 2 million-odd people who visit the Great Barrier Reef annually, a 2016 survey found that 69 percent were coming to see the UNESCO World Heritage site "before it's too late." And no wonder. The IPCC says that even if we manage to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, 99 percent of the world's coral will be wiped out. Tourists can hasten their demise by touching or polluting reefs.

  • Polar bears sniffing around a bus of tourists on the tundra

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Bearly there

    And what's the carbon cost of flying to remote natural wonders under threat? A 2010 study found that the business of polar-bear safaris in Churchill, Canada, had an annual CO2 footprint of 20 megatons. Most visitors arrived by plane, and while 88 percent of them said humans were responsible for climate change, only 69 percent agreed that air travel was a contributing cause.

  • A big cliff of ice jutting out into the sea

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Art of the apocalypse

    Along with the polar bear, one of the most iconic images of climate change must be the dramatic curves of an iceberg sculpted by the warming atmosphere. Gliding between the melting giants on a cruise ship is a haunting experience that tourists will pay huge sums for. In the early 1990s just 5,000 people visited Antarctica each year, compared to over 46,000 in 2018.

  • Elephants walking on the savanna. A snow-capped mountain in the background

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Peak season

    You don't have to go to the poles to see vanishing ice. Kilimanjaro's snowy peaks are a striking sight above the equatorial savannah of the national park, which generates €44 million ($50 million) from tourism annually. Many visitors climb to the Furtwängler Glacier — where 85 percent of the ice has vanished over the last century. The rest is unlikely to survive much beyond mid-century.

  • A hiker in the mountains

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    King without a crown

    When Montana's Glacier National Park opened in 1910, it boasted over 100 of the ice features from which it took its name. Now, there are fewer than two dozen. So dramatic is their retreat, that the park has become a center of climate science research. Some 3 million hikers and holidaymakers also visit the "crown of the continent" each year, soaking in the dying days of its ice-capped glory.

  • An island in the sparkling blue sea

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Paradise lost

    The Maldives are the archetypal tourist paradise: 1,200 coral islands with white beaches rising just 2.5 meters above the turquoise waters. In 2017, the president decided to build new airports and megaresorts to accommodate seven times as many tourists, and use the revenue to build new islands and relocate communities. He has since been voted out of office and faces corruption charges.

  • Tourists in a boat on the Everglades

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Saltwater swamps

    It's not just islands that are going under as sea levels rise. Wetlands like Florida's Everglades are disappearing too. Over the last century, around half the Everglades have been drained and turned over to agriculture. Now, saltwater is seeping into what's left, making it the only critically endangered World Heritage site in the United States.

  • A lizard relaxing on a rock

    Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

    Disturbing the peace

    The Galapagos will be forever associated with Darwin, who realized their unique wildlife had evolved over countless generations in isolation. Today, they are besieged by visitors and environmental changes are happening too fast for species to adapt. Ocean warming has left iconic creatures like the marine iguana starving, while UNESCO lists tourism among the greatest threats to the archipelago.

    Author: Ruby Russell


Burning down the house

From 2007, green issues were no longer ignored, as those responsible for setting the Clock — the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists — confirmed the risks on its official website. "The Bulletin considered possible catastrophic disruptions from climate change in its hand-setting deliberations for the first time in 2007," it said.

In total, the minute hand has altered 23 times since its creation 73 years ago, with the most recent change in 2018, when it was moved from two and a half minutes to two minutes till midnight.

Conflicts across the globe, in particular in the Middle East, and climate change were cited on Thursday as having the potential to escalate, giving cause for concern among the Bulletin experts.

The United Nations recently warned that the past decade was the hottest on record, with 2019 confirmed as the second-hottest year in history.

Watch video 42:36

Germany’s Problem with Plastic

Doomsday tourism and climate change: Visiting natural wonders before they disappear

From the Great Barrier Reef to majestic glaciers, increasing numbers of tourists are vacationing in places expected to succumb to climate change before it's too late. (07.05.2019)  

Germany's Problem with Plastic  

