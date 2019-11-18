 ′Don′t trust Putin′: Oleg Sentsov picks up EU′s top human rights prize | News | DW | 26.11.2019

News

'Don't trust Putin': Oleg Sentsov picks up EU's top human rights prize

A year after his release from a Russian prison, the filmmaker and activist has finally picked up his 2018 Sakharov Prize. At the ceremony, Sentsov warned Europe that Russia wants "to see Ukraine on its knees."

Oleg Sentsov

The Ukrainian filmmaker and activist finally accepted the prestigious Sakharov Prize on Tuesday at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, after being freed in a high-profile prison swap between Russia and Ukraine in September this year.

The European Parliament had announced Oleg Sentsov's nomination for the human rights prize in October 2018 when he was still in Russian imprisonment.

Held captive in Russia's Arctic far-north for five years on terror charges, the Crimean native warned European lawmakers to be wary of Russian President Vladimir Putin as peace talks approach. 

"I don't trust Mr. Putin and I call upon you not to trust him either. Russia and Putin will without a doubt cheat you. They don't
wish for peace in Donbass or Ukraine. They want to see Ukraine on its knees,'' Sentsov warned.

The activist reminded the audience to remember the "thousands of those who have fallen in Ukraine" and the "hundreds" of men "languishing behind bars who might be subject to torture as we speak."

Watch video 02:46

Ukrainian filmmaker Sentsov picks up 2018 Sakharov Prize

He also described his country's hopes for stronger cooperation with the European Union as "a question of survival as a nation."

Read more: Opinion: Sakharov Prize for Oleg Sentsov a solemn reminder of political prisoners' fate 

Political vendetta

Sentsov had opposed Russia's annexation of his homeland Crimea. He was subsequently arrested and convicted by Moscow for plotting and carrying out attacks there. Sentsov has continuously rejected the charges and called it a political vendetta. 

The human rights award, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honor individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms. 

This year, the European Parliament awarded its Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Uighur activist Ilham Tohti

Watch video 00:28

Ilham Tohti: 'There's no representative for us'

mvb/ng (AP, dpa)

