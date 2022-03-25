About El Faro

El Faro, reportedly the first digital-only outlet in Latin America, operates in a highly complex context in Central America, mainly El Salvador. The region, with a recent history of authoritarianism, revolutions and civil wars, is among the most violent in the world. Civic space is shrinking and journalists are targeted by organized crime groups as well as judges and government representatives. For years, El Faro has experienced security threats, and now it is dealing with government investigations intended to charge it with money laundering and tax evasion.

Resilience Strategy

According to El Faro's Washington correspondent and former editor-in-chief of the digital outlet, José Luis Sanz, though El Faro lives in a permanent crisis context, four major crises can be singled out since it was founded in 1998: a financial crisis, a growth crisis and two internal crises. Stemming from a very clear editorial stance and a potent and visible newsroom, El Faro has developed international networks and strong managerial and administrative areas that have enabled it to not only survive these crises but to learn how to deal with them and be prepared for the next one. The crises made the organization stronger in its identity and resilience.

Top 5 recommendations for resilience while working under political pressure and in an environment marred by violence

Don’t fall in love with the ethos and glamour of being in crisis.

Foster leaders, delegate, and share visibility.

Make sure the newsroom understands the value of administrative, financial, and legal work within the organization.

Have clear protocols and communication channels, and care about the members of the team.

Build a diverse team relevant to your organization in terms of gender, ethnicity, geography, class, and skills.



José Luis Sanz

"For us it is clear that our personal networks are at the service of the project, not of the people. For many years this has kept us alive. It is a mistake to think that this is built on its own: it is built on consistency, credibility."



José Luis Sanz, former editor-in-chief and current Washington correspondent, El Faro, El Salvador