Don’t fall in love with the ethos and glamour of being in crisis.

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Resilience while working under political pressure and in an environment marred by violence – experiences from El Faro, El Salvador
During a vigil in San Salvador, El Salvador, portraits of disappeared women are placed for commemoration
About El Faro
El Faro, reportedly the first digital-only outlet in Latin America, operates in a highly complex context in Central America, mainly El Salvador. The region, with a recent history of authoritarianism, revolutions and civil wars, is among the most violent in the world. Civic space is shrinking and journalists are targeted by organized crime groups as well as judges and government representatives. For years, El Faro has experienced security threats, and now it is dealing with government investigations intended to charge it with money laundering and tax evasion.
Resilience Strategy
According to El Faro's Washington correspondent and former editor-in-chief of the digital outlet, José Luis Sanz, though El Faro lives in a permanent crisis context, four major crises can be singled out since it was founded in 1998: a financial crisis, a growth crisis and two internal crises. Stemming from a very clear editorial stance and a potent and visible newsroom, El Faro has developed international networks and strong managerial and administrative areas that have enabled it to not only survive these crises but to learn how to deal with them and be prepared for the next one. The crises made the organization stronger in its identity and resilience.
Top 5 recommendations for resilience while working under political pressure and in an environment marred by violence
"For us it is clear that our personal networks are at the service of the project, not of the people. For many years this has kept us alive. It is a mistake to think that this is built on its own: it is built on consistency, credibility."
José Luis Sanz, former editor-in-chief and current Washington correspondent, El Faro, El Salvador
Media Resilience is the ability of news organizations to keep its audiences informed during a disaster and remain viable. Read more about DW Akademie's framework for building media resilience.