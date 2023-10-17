Don't Drink the Milk: DW's Rachel Stewart hosts new podcast

Join former "Meet the Germans" host Rachel Stewart as she traces the hidden history of everyday things and their bumpy ride around the world.

Have you ever wondered how the passport came to be? Or if there's more to zip codes than meets the eye?

DW's new podcast "Don't Drink the Milk" takes a closer look at everyday things we think we know well, tracing their journeys as they move through time and around the world — by force, by chance or by choice.

The fortnightly show is hosted by Rachel Stewart, the former presenter of DW's hugely popular video series "Meet the Germans." Together with producers Sam Baker, Charli Shield and Chris Caurla, she takes listeners to different corners of Europe to find out where each story began, how it evolved and what this tells us about the people and cultures encountered along the way.

Micronations, statelessness and identity: What's behind the passport?: 'Don't Drink the Milk' host Rachel Stewart and producer Charli Shield Image: DW

"Our podcast is a different way of looking at history. It's not about memorizing dates and names and all the dry stuff," Stewart explains. "It's more about finding surprising connections between countries, cultures and eras — including the modern day."

"Don't Drink the Milk" is available on all podcast platforms with episodes released every other Tuesday. All episodes as well as behind-the-scenes footage and other video content can also be found on the DW Podcasts YouTube channel .

If you're still wondering how the podcast got its unusual name, be sure to check out the first bonus episode where all will be revealed.