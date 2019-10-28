Donald Tusk: EU agrees to delay Brexit until January 31

PM Boris Johnson wrote a letter last week asking for a delay after British lawmakers forced his hand. EU member states agree to grant Britain a three-month flexible delay, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted.
The European Union on Monday agreed to give the United Kingdom a Brexit extension until January 31, European Council President Donald Tusk wrote on Twitter.
Though the decision still has to be formally confirmed by letter, the former Polish prime minister tweeted that the 27 member states were in agreement. "The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure."
The so-called 'flextension' is shorthand for flexible extension.
Details have not been officially confirmed, but are thought to include the following:
Tusk's social media post came as EU diplomats met in Brussels. Upon leaving the discussions, which lasted for 30 minutes, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said "it was a very short and efficient and constructive meeting and I am happy the decision has been taken."
This is the third delay since the UK invoked Article 50 in March 2017, beginning what should have been a two-year exit process.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had previously said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than ask for an extension, will now try to "get Brexit done" via a snap election on December 12. He hopes that a new parliament will endorse the withdrawal agreement he negotiated with the EU. British lawmakers are set to vote on whether to hold an election later Monday.
jsi/rt (Reuters, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
"Please do not waste this time," the EU's Donald Tusk implored in April when granting the UK its last Brexit extension. On Friday the EU postponed a decision on another delay to next week. But what comes next for the UK? (25.10.2019)
Britain has triggered its exit from the European Union with the formal delivery of a letter invoking Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon. The country will remain a member of the bloc during the two-year exit process. (29.03.2017)
The UK prime minister has turned up the Brexit rhetoric as his ruling Conservative Party meets in Manchester. But the annual conference risks being disrupted by a no-confidence vote in his government. (29.09.2019)