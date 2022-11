The US Justice Department is appointing a special prosecutor to oversee investigations into the former president's handling of classified documents and his alleged efforts to undo the 2020 election.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named an independent prosecutor to oversee investigations into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents, as well as a probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The move comes just days after Trump announced his bid for presidency.

More to follow...