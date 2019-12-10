 Donald Trump′s former deputy campaign chairman sentenced to prison | News | DW | 17.12.2019

News

Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chairman sentenced to prison

A US federal judge has sentenced Rick Gates for lucrative political consulting despite his cooperation with prosecutors in the Russia probe. Gates had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and conspiring against the US.

Rick Gates

Washington's federal court on Tuesday sentenced US President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chairman to serve 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation. The jail term will be served intermittently during the probation period. 

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Rick Gates for his lucrative role in political consulting in Ukraine in 2010. Despite Gates' extensive cooperation with prosecutors in the Robert Mueller Russia probe, the judge said she felt some form of punishment was still in order. 

Gates previously pled guilty in February 2018 to charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation of lying to the FBI and special counsel's office as well as conspiracy against the United States.

Initially pleading not guilty, Gates reversed his position after agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors. 

"I wish to express to this court that I accept complete responsibility for my actions that have led me here," Gates said, before being sentenced. "I greatly regret the mistakes I have made."

In addition, the former Trump adviser will be required to pay a $20,000 (€18,000) fine, carry-out community service, and continue to cooperate in multiple ongoing investigations. 

Read more: Opinion: Donald Trump's Ukraine call is Mueller 2.0

Cooperation in Russia probe 

Federal prosecutors and Gates' lawyer had not requested prison time for the former Trump campaigner because of his cooperation with the US Justice Department.

Gates met with investigators more than 50 times and helped the US government secure convictions for Republican operatives Roger Stone and Paul Manafort.

The Justice Department said Gates provided "extraordinary assistance" across several investigations and that prosecutors will not deny probation. 

Gates had held high-ranking positions on Trump's campaign team and inauguration committee. He is one of several former Trump aides to be charged in Mueller's investigation into Russian interference of the 2016 US election.

Watch video 02:06

Mueller to testify at televised Russia probe hearings

mvb/aw (AP, dpa, Reuters)

