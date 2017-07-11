Donald Trump's coronavirus condition 'continues to improve,' White House doctor says

US President Donald Trump's condition "has continued to improve," but he had suffered from serious symptoms on Friday, the White House physician said on Sunday in an attempt to clear up contradictory statements and questions about the seriousness of the president's health.

Dr. Sean Conley acknowledged the confusion during a press conference Sunday outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump is being treated for COVID-19.

Conley said the president had a "high fever" and a blood oxygen level below 94% on Friday before he was hospitalized.

Trump 'fever free'

Doctors said Trump will be treated for five days with the steroid dexamethasone to help with lung function after his oxygen level dropped on Friday and Saturday.

"The president has continued to improve,'' said Conley, adding that Trump has been "fever free" for 24 hours.

Trump could return to the White House on Monday if his condition continues to be stable, doctors said.

Trump has often scoffed at wearing masks

Dr. Ronny Jackson, another member of the White House medical team, said Trump was in "exceptionally good spirits" Sunday, was not on oxygen and was walking around the hospital.

Jackson quoted Trump as saying, "I feel like I could walk out of here today."

Next days 'critical'

Trump released a video from his hospital suite Saturday, offering his own assessment of his condition.

"Over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days," Trump said in the video.

Conley said Sunday that days seven through 10 are "critical for determining the likely course of this illness," emphasizing that they were "happy" with Trump's progress 72 hours into his diagnosis.

wmr/sms (AP, Reuters)