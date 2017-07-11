Donald Trump's condition 'continues to improve,' White House doctor says

US President Donald Trump's condition "has continued to improve" but he had suffered from serious symptoms on Friday, the White House physician said on Sunday in an attempt to clear up contradictory statements and questions about the seriousness of the president's condition.

Dr. Sean Conley acknowledged the confusion during a press conference Sunday outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump is being treated for COVID-19.

Conley said the president had a "high fever" and a blood oxygen level below 94% on Friday before he was hospitalized.

Doctors said Trump is being treated with the steroid dexamethasone after his oxygen level dropped on Friday and Saturday.

"The president has continued to improve,'' said Conley, adding that Trump has been "fever free" for 24 hours.

Dr. Ronny Jackson said that Trump is in "exceptionally good spirits" Sunday, was not on oxygen, and was walking around the hospital.

Jackson quoted Trump as saying, "I feel like I could walk out of here today."

